GROW YOUR BUSINESS

There’s Room and Space for You: A Look into the Journey of Several Women Small Business Owners

1-minute read

SB-US_WomensForum_ArticleImage_v1.01-LH.png
Ed Grasso & Kristin Vegh

1 March 2024

Exhilarating. Frightening. Rewarding. Challenging. Ask an owner what it’s like starting and running their small business and you’re likely to get a variety of responses.

That’s exactly what we did in 2022 at the Simply Business® Women’s Small Business forum. Eight successful women with different backgrounds, businesses, and experiences shared their stories and insights on how they got started, the benefits it has brought to their lives, the challenges they’ve faced, and the success they’ve found.

What we heard about these women owned small businesses was surprising, genuine, and inspiring.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we invite you to download and read more about their journey here

There’s Room and Space for You: A Look into the Journey of Several Women Small Business Owners

Written by

This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer

