Get what you need. Know what you’re getting.

What to Know Before You Buy

Knowing what insurance to buy starts with knowing what you need. And that can start with these helpful articles.

Top 10 Dos and Don’ts of Business Insurance Getting the right kind of coverage for your particular small business doesn't have to be complicated or difficult. These tips can get you started on the right foot. Learn more How to Choose Your Best Small Business Insurance Policy We're all about giving choices here at Simply Business. Here's some insight on how to make the best insurance choice for your business. Learn more

Business Insurance: Why & When it Makes Sense for You

Wondering if you really need business insurance (Spoiler Alert: The answer is most likely, "Yes")? We've got info here about how insurance can help your business and when you should get it.

5 Signs You Need to Get Small Business Insurance Should you have business insurance before you start your business, or can it wait? This article can help you know when you need to get coverage. Learn more 3 Examples of How Insurance Can Protect Your Business What can insurance do for your business? These three examples give you a good idea of how business coverage can come to the rescue when you really need it. Learn more

Coverages: What They Are and What They Do

Just like your business may offer different products or services, business insurance can consist of different types of coverages. We help make sense of them with these articles.

General Liability Insurance for Small Business When it comes to business coverage, a General Liability policy is a work-horse. Find out all the ways it can help protect your business. Learn more What is Liability Insurance? The word, "Liability" comes up a lot when you're dealing with insurance. We explain the different types of liability your business could face and what types of coverage can help protect you. Learn more Understanding Workers’ Comp Workers' Compensation insurance is required in just about every state in the US. In many instances, you may need to have it even if you have only one employee. We've got more helpful info in this article. Learn more A Guide to Small Business Health Insurance When it comes to benefits that attract and help keep employees, health insurance is often at the top of the list. Even so, we know many small business owners feel that health insurance options aren’t designed for them. This article can help. Learn more

Price: What’s All This Going to Cost, Anyway?

From the type of work you do to the number of employees you have, there are a number of factors that can affect the cost of your business insurance. These articles can help shed some light on how insurance pricing works.