Simply Business homepage
Call Us(844) 654-7272
Get a QuoteSign In

Get what you need. Know what you’re getting.

An insurance knowledge center for small business owners.

What to Know Before You Buy

Knowing what insurance to buy starts with knowing what you need. And that can start with these helpful articles.

A man looking at laptop

Top 10 Dos and Don’ts of Business Insurance

Getting the right kind of coverage for your particular small business doesn't have to be complicated or difficult. These tips can get you started on the right foot.

Learn more

Woman working on laptop

How to Choose Your Best Small Business Insurance Policy

We're all about giving choices here at Simply Business. Here's some insight on how to make the best insurance choice for your business.

Learn more

Business Insurance: Why & When it Makes Sense for You

Wondering if you really need business insurance (Spoiler Alert: The answer is most likely, "Yes")? We've got info here about how insurance can help your business and when you should get it.

Bearded man looking at mobile phone

5 Signs You Need to Get Small Business Insurance

Should you have business insurance before you start your business, or can it wait? This article can help you know when you need to get coverage.

Learn more

beautician working on clients eyebrows

3 Examples of How Insurance Can Protect Your Business

What can insurance do for your business? These three examples give you a good idea of how business coverage can come to the rescue when you really need it.

Learn more

Coverages: What They Are and What They Do

Just like your business may offer different products or services, business insurance can consist of different types of coverages. We help make sense of them with these articles.

A group of women at the gym

General Liability Insurance for Small Business

When it comes to business coverage, a General Liability policy is a work-horse. Find out all the ways it can help protect your business.

Learn more

Two men working on a window

What is Liability Insurance?

The word, "Liability" comes up a lot when you're dealing with insurance. We explain the different types of liability your business could face and what types of coverage can help protect you.

Learn more

Dog groomer with a dog

Understanding Workers’ Comp

Workers' Compensation insurance is required in just about every state in the US. In many instances, you may need to have it even if you have only one employee. We've got more helpful info in this article.

Learn more

Health professional talking with a patient

A Guide to Small Business Health Insurance

When it comes to benefits that attract and help keep employees, health insurance is often at the top of the list. Even so, we know many small business owners feel that health insurance options aren’t designed for them. This article can help.

Learn more

Price: What’s All This Going to Cost, Anyway?

From the type of work you do to the number of employees you have, there are a number of factors that can affect the cost of your business insurance. These articles can help shed some light on how insurance pricing works.

Videographer working at a computer

Professional Liability Insurance Cost: How to Avoid Sticker Shock

If you're a professional, professional liability insurance can come to the rescue when you really need it. We explain more in this article.

Learn more

Man using a calculator at a computer

The 8 Surprising Factors that Go Into Your Policy

What you do and where you do it are two factors that can determine your insurance costs. You can learn more about them, and the other six, factors, in this article.

Learn more

Get what you need. Know what you’re getting.

INSURANCE

Business InsuranceGeneral Liability InsuranceWorkers Compensation InsuranceProfessional Liability InsuranceErrors & Omissions InsuranceSole Proprietors Workers CompensationCyber InsuranceSelf-Employed Insurance

BUSINESSES

Contractors InsuranceCleaners InsuranceE-commerce InsuranceHandyman InsuranceHome Improvement Contractor InsuranceLandscaping InsuranceLawn Care InsurancePhotographers Insurance

ABOUT

About usContact UsCareersSite MapInsurance Providers

SIMPLY U

General BusinessProtect Your BusinessStart Your Business

ADDRESS

Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108

LEGAL

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyPrivacy Notice for CA ResidentsResponsible Disclosure Policy

*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.

© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.