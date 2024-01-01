Simply Business homepage
Call Us(844) 654-7272
Get a QuoteSign In

Let's Get Your Business Back on Track

Your guide to managing your small business in the middle of COVID-19.

What is your trade/profession?
Get Your Quote

Simply Business is pleased to provide tailored insurance options from:

  • Accredited America
  • ABIC Insurance
  • Arch Insurance America
  • biBERK Business Insurance
  • Cerity Insurance
  • Clear Blue Insurance
  • CNA Insurance
  • Frank Winston Crum Insurance
  • Harborway Insurance
  • Hiscox Insurance
  • Markel Insurance
  • Preferra Insurance Company RRG
  • RLI Insurance
  • SolePro Insurance
  • Travelers Insurance
  • USG Insurance Services, Inc.

The Advice, Tips, and Tools You Need to Get Your Business Back on Track

COVID-19 threw the small business community for a loop. And even though we're not out of the woods yet, your state may have given the green light to open up your business's doors to customers again.

If you're wondering how to get your business back to normal again as quickly as possible, we want to help. That's why we've created this hub, which is filled with advice and guidance on everything you need to get your business back on track, including:

Ready? Let's do this.

Customers, Marketing, and Restarting Paused Projects

Consider this section your go-to destination on everything you need to start (safely!) doing business with customers again.

A barber cutting hair

Small Businesses: How to Get More Customers Through Your Doors

You’re ready to have your small business bounce back — and in order to do that, you need a lot more customers, fast.

That's why you should check out our guide on how to get more customers as quickly as possible.

Learn more

Contractor working on doorframe

Business Recovery Strategies for Contractors: How to Restart Paused Projects

Did your contracting business experience a delay or pause in projects as a result of state restrictions or a delayed supply chain?

Take a look at some business recovery strategies dedicated to helping you to get back on track with your projects.

Learn more

Women shopping with masks

Understanding Customer Needs in a Changing World: A Guide

As you adjust to our “new normal,” it’s critical to understand your customers’ new needs and adjust to meet their expectations.

Here are a few key ways you can adapt your business to better serve your customers in a post-COVID world.

Learn more

Woman talking on phone

6 Creative Advertising Ideas for Recession-Proof Growth

An economic recession may be on the way, but that doesn’t necessarily mean impending doom for your business, especially with the right advertising.

Check out six creative promotional ideas that can help your small business thrive during tough economic times.

Learn more

A man talking on the phone

How to Talk to Customers About Your Business's Future

Want to figure out how customers are feeling about coming back to your business during COVID? A simple survey can help you get into their headspace.

Learn how to conduct a customer survey so your business can adjust for your customers' expectations.

Learn more

Small Business Financing, Employees, and Strategies to Protect Your Future

This section will cover advice to help access your small business financing options right now, as well as strategies to re-hire employees and protect your business from any future COVID outbreaks.

Woman on phone and laptop

Didn’t Get a Small Business Loan? Here’s What You Need to Do

If you were denied an emergency loan via the SBA, you might be wondering what you can do to access small business funding.

Our article can help, with seven steps you can take right now to get financial help for your business.

Learn more

Contractors working on wall

10 Ways to Protect Your Business from the Unexpected

Don't want to get caught off-guard by future disasters, outbreaks, and recessions? There are steps you can take to protect your small business.

Take a look at our guide, with 10 ways you can try to future-proof your business from the unexpected.

Learn more

Two people laughing

How to Approach Rehiring Employees for Your Business

Did you have to let go or furlough employees due to COVID-19? If your state is reopening, it may be time to hire them back.

Cut through the confusion with our guide on the steps you should take to rehire employees after coronavirus.

Learn more

A florist working on a bouquet

Why Your Business Should Offer More than One Service

If you want to protect your small business in the future, it might be a good idea to offer more than one type of service.

Take a look at our investigation on why offering more than one service is key to protecting your business.

Learn more

Small Business Resiliency: Staying Strong During These Strange Times

The small business community is capable of so many amazing things, especially when the going gets tough. That's why we've dedicated this section to the support and inspiration you may need to power through any turbulent time.

Woman looking out window

4 People Who Faced Tremendous Business Challenges - and Won Big

Let’s face it - thanks to COVID-19 and its economic impact, we’re living in uniquely challenging times.

To help lift your spirits and remind you of your tenacity, we have 4 stories of business owners who overcame incredible odds.

Learn more

Woman looking down

Building a Business During Hard Times: Real People Share Their Advice for Success

There’s no “perfect” time to build a business. But it might feel especially tough if you’re thinking of building a business when the economy itself has slowed down.

That's why this inspiring guide has real advice from small business owners who've succeeded despite economic hardship.

Learn more

Man looking down

Why Resilience Matters for Business Owners and How to Build It

We're going through some hard times right now. Fortunately, building business resiliency can help make sure you outlast your biggest COVID challenges.

Take a peek at this guide on how to build up your business resiliency (and why it matters).

Learn more

Learn more

Let's Get Your Business Back on Track

INSURANCE

Business InsuranceGeneral Liability InsuranceWorkers Compensation InsuranceProfessional Liability InsuranceErrors & Omissions InsuranceSole Proprietors Workers CompensationCyber InsuranceSelf-Employed Insurance

BUSINESSES

Contractors InsuranceCleaners InsuranceE-commerce InsuranceHandyman InsuranceHome Improvement Contractor InsuranceLandscaping InsuranceLawn Care InsurancePhotographers Insurance

ABOUT

About usContact UsCareersSite MapInsurance Providers

SIMPLY U

General BusinessProtect Your BusinessStart Your Business

ADDRESS

Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108

LEGAL

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyPrivacy Notice for CA ResidentsResponsible Disclosure Policy

*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.

© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.