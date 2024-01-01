Your guide to managing your small business in the middle of COVID-19.
COVID-19 threw the small business community for a loop. And even though we're not out of the woods yet, your state may have given the green light to open up your business's doors to customers again.
If you're wondering how to get your business back to normal again as quickly as possible, we want to help. That's why we've created this hub, which is filled with advice and guidance on everything you need to get your business back on track, including:
Ready? Let's do this.
Consider this section your go-to destination on everything you need to start (safely!) doing business with customers again.
You’re ready to have your small business bounce back — and in order to do that, you need a lot more customers, fast.
That's why you should check out our guide on how to get more customers as quickly as possible.
Did your contracting business experience a delay or pause in projects as a result of state restrictions or a delayed supply chain?
Take a look at some business recovery strategies dedicated to helping you to get back on track with your projects.
As you adjust to our “new normal,” it’s critical to understand your customers’ new needs and adjust to meet their expectations.
Here are a few key ways you can adapt your business to better serve your customers in a post-COVID world.
An economic recession may be on the way, but that doesn’t necessarily mean impending doom for your business, especially with the right advertising.
Check out six creative promotional ideas that can help your small business thrive during tough economic times.
Want to figure out how customers are feeling about coming back to your business during COVID? A simple survey can help you get into their headspace.
Learn how to conduct a customer survey so your business can adjust for your customers' expectations.
This section will cover advice to help access your small business financing options right now, as well as strategies to re-hire employees and protect your business from any future COVID outbreaks.
If you were denied an emergency loan via the SBA, you might be wondering what you can do to access small business funding.
Our article can help, with seven steps you can take right now to get financial help for your business.
Don't want to get caught off-guard by future disasters, outbreaks, and recessions? There are steps you can take to protect your small business.
Take a look at our guide, with 10 ways you can try to future-proof your business from the unexpected.
Did you have to let go or furlough employees due to COVID-19? If your state is reopening, it may be time to hire them back.
Cut through the confusion with our guide on the steps you should take to rehire employees after coronavirus.
If you want to protect your small business in the future, it might be a good idea to offer more than one type of service.
Take a look at our investigation on why offering more than one service is key to protecting your business.
The small business community is capable of so many amazing things, especially when the going gets tough. That's why we've dedicated this section to the support and inspiration you may need to power through any turbulent time.
Let’s face it - thanks to COVID-19 and its economic impact, we’re living in uniquely challenging times.
To help lift your spirits and remind you of your tenacity, we have 4 stories of business owners who overcame incredible odds.
There’s no “perfect” time to build a business. But it might feel especially tough if you’re thinking of building a business when the economy itself has slowed down.
That's why this inspiring guide has real advice from small business owners who've succeeded despite economic hardship.
We're going through some hard times right now. Fortunately, building business resiliency can help make sure you outlast your biggest COVID challenges.
Take a peek at this guide on how to build up your business resiliency (and why it matters).
