Is AI Right for Your Small Business?

As a small business owner, you’ve probably never thought much about artificial intelligence. Until now. Welcome to the brave new world of AI-powered business tools, where the waves of change are coming fast and furious.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, but we’ve got you covered. This guide will help you navigate the hype and steer you toward tools to help your small business thrive.

What is Artificial Intelligence?

Until recently, “artificial intelligence” might inspire visions of IBM's Watson, the Jeopardy-winning supercomputer, or nightmarish images of HAL from the science fiction film 2001: A Space Odyssey, plotting a hostile takeover of humanity.

Today’s AI is not a single supercomputer like Watson or HAL but an umbrella term that’s typically used to cover a vast and fast-developing array of technologies. And it’s not just for industry giants anymore.

In simple terms, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. The goal is to enable machines to think, learn, and make decisions like humans do.

Sound scary? Before you freak out, remember that many of you already may be using AI-powered tools such as Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google Translate to complete tasks.

So why all the recent buzz? Enter Open AI’s ChatGPT.

ChatGPT became an overnight sensation when it was introduced in November 2022 — nearly a million users signed up in the first week to test out its free and user-friendly chatbot. With ChatGPT, small businesses can quickly generate web content, computer code, and so much more without expensive human labor (in theory). Other AI tools have the potential to boost productivity by helping to automate tasks, streamline decision- making, and improve customer experience.

Who knows if IBM envisioned this new wave of AI tools when it created Watson? But the technology looks like it’s here to stay, and the potential benefits could be a game changer for your small business.