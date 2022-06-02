Follow These 6 Steps to Become a General Contractor

Step 1: Build your general contractor skills.

There’s just no way around it – learning how to become a general contractor takes time. You need the skills and experience to manage construction projects from start to finish, and they don’t happen overnight.

There are two main paths for this experience: higher education and hands-on work.

Most GCs have a combination of these two. Successful general contractors often have a degree in construction management or civil engineering, along with several years in the construction industry. Regardless of your approach, start planning three to five years in advance to become a general contractor.

At a minimum, you need to:

Be at least 18 years old

Be able to work legally in the U.S.

Earn your high school diploma or GED

Have a clean work record

Once you’ve checked the boxes on those qualifications, take a look at your experience in the following contractor areas:

Bidding on projects

Planning a budget and tracking expenses

Navigating the permit process

Scheduling and managing subcontractors

Complying with building and safety codes

Working with clients, especially managing expectations

Good, overall knowledge of construction

If you’re not an expert at these things now, don’t worry! But do keep learning and improving as you prepare to be a general contractor.

The best way to do this, of course, is to soak up as much experience as you can working for a reputable construction company, especially on midsized or large jobs where you can see every aspect of a project. Plus, most states require time in construction before you can apply for a general contractor’s license.

Which brings us to our next step…

Step 2: Pass the general contractor exam (if required).

It’s a legal requirement in most states that GCs be licensed – but before you apply for your license, you have to pass an exam that shows you’re ready to be a general contractor. Test requirements will vary from state to state. For instance, Georgia general contractors must pass two separate exams: one on business and law, and one on construction. Other states combine everything into one exam.

The first step, however, is to find out how contractor licenses are granted where you live – at the city, county, or state level. You should be able to track down this info with a quick Google search. Once you know which government office handles licensing, visit its website for information about the contractor’s exam, including when and where the exams happen.

We also have a handy state-based contractor licensing hub - just click on the state where you're located to find a -step-by-step guide on how to get a contractors license in your state!

In general, you’ll be tested on the following:

Business structure and organization

Financial management

Contracts

Estimates and bids

Labor law, tax law, and construction-related law

Safety and risk control

Remember, you’ll know a lot about these subjects thanks to your general contractors work experience – but you can also buy test prep materials or take an online course to get ready. Pass the exam, and you’ve shown you have the know-how to be a general contractor.