4 Top Tips for Starting Your Painting Business

1. Know the market you're painting for.

The first thing to figure out is if there’s enough demand for painting in your area. Are there big neighborhoods or commercial areas near you? If you live in a state with frigid winters, will you be able to pick up enough interior work during the colder months?

Be optimistic – but realistic. To start a successful painting business, you should have a solid understanding of the opportunities in your market.

One great way to get these insights is to talk with other painters. You probably know some successful professional painters in your area already. Don’t be afraid to ask them what they think of the market. Is there more business than they can handle? Is it mostly commercial or residential? Interior or exterior? Maybe there’s even an unfilled niche for specialty painting like faux finishes.

Whatever the answers, as a smart entrepreneur, you should have an in-depth understanding of the market before you invest time, money, and energy into your new painting business.

2. Painting practice makes perfect.

Now let’s take a look at your strengths – and what skills you might want to add.

Painting is a detail-oriented, meticulous profession. For many painters, getting to work outside sometimes is a big perk of the job. It can be physically challenging, too – often done from the top of a ladder. And prepping a space for painting can be a workout in itself – think scraping, patching, and sanding before you even pick up a brush.

Learning how to start a painting business has a fun, creative side, too. For instance, can you recommend beautiful color schemes to your clients? Or are you interested in decorative work like stenciling or even murals? Tap into that artistic streak and build creative skills that will keep you in demand.

The best way to become a great painter, of course, is practice! Before you start drumming up business, ask friends or family if they need painting done. Or, to really learn the ropes, go to work for an established painting business for a while. There’s no better way to learn than with hands-on experience.

One other thing: How are your people skills? You’ll be going into homes and businesses, bidding on jobs, talking with clients, and personally handling any concerns that might arise. You want to present yourself as a true professional: friendly, punctual, and considerate of their time and space. If clients like your personality as well as your work, they’ll be excited to recommend you to others.

3. Schedule some office time.

Your first few months will involve a lot of administrative work. It’s an essential step in starting your own painting business, and if you’re thoughtful about it in the beginning, you’ll save time and frustration when you’re busy with jobs later on.

State and local regulations will be different depending on your location. If you’re not sure where to start, visit the Small Business Administration website. Your town office or city hall also should be able to help. Check out their online resources, or plan an in-person visit and write down the questions you want to ask, so you get the information you need in one visit.

Make time to sort out taxes, invoicing, and a few other items. As you get ready to become a first-rate professional painter, you’ll need to do most (probably all) of the following:

Register as a business

Get any necessary permits

Open a bank account

Buy painting business insurance

Set up a bookkeeping system

Organize and file receipts for painting business purchases

Launch an online presence

Market to potential clients

We know it sounds like a lot – but don’t be discouraged! We just want you to have all this information at your fingertips, so you can start your painting business with a clear vision. If it feels daunting, one piece of advice is to keep it simple and let experts help where they can.

For example, you’ll want to protect your new business with insurance, and it doesn’t have to be complicated. Work with the experts at Simply Business, for an experience that’s fast and easy.

Remember, a liability policy not only helps cover costs in case of an accident, but it also shows prospective clients you’re a serious professional. Most of all, it gives you peace of mind, so you can focus on the most important thing – your new painting business!