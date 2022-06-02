How to Start a Pressure Washing Business: Your Step-by-Step Guide

4. Get your pressure washing business paperwork in order.

Many of these tips involve a ton of administrative tasks. They’re not fun, and they may take some time to complete, but they’re an essential part of being a strategic and responsible business owner.

Depending on where you decide to operate your business, you’ll have state and local regulations to comply with. If you’re not sure where to start, check out the Small Business Administration (SBA) website. If you've already registered and applied for your business license, then you're most likely familiar with what your county or city requires of you locally.

But once you get your registration, license, and any necessary permits--what do you do with them? Sure, it's a great idea to display them in your storefront or on your website or any marketing materials, but you'll also need an organized way to store and document it all.

We recommend having a filing system that is electronic and backed up, even if you do have a paper filing system, so that there will always be a record of important documents for things like: taxes, invoicing, and a few other things, too.

These all involve admin work, but tackling them thoughtfully in the beginning, means you’ve made life a whole lot easier for yourself down the road. “Future you” will appreciate it. I'll be honest, you could wait, but the longer you put it off, the longer it may take to put in place down the road.

Thinking of how to start a pressure washing business includes taking some administrative steps as you open your business:

Open a small business bank account.

Odds are that you already have a personal bank account, but if you haven't already, it's time to open a separate account just for your pressure washing business. Having a separate bank account can help you stay organized come tax season.

And there are other perks, too. Many banks offer incentives and discounts for business owners opening small business bank accounts, so be sure to do your research about what may be the best bank for you.

Once you open the account, be sure to create a space to store important emails, letters, and any other correspondence you may have to reference or use again.

Set up a bookkeeping and/or accounting system.

Similar to having your own personal bank account, you may feel comfortable keeping track of the money that will come in and go out of your business once you're up and running--and that may be possible for you to make time for, at first.

But once things pick up with your business, there may be less and less time to track the financial knitty-gritty, which despite not being fun, is important. If even one specific number is detailed incorrectly, that could impact the balance of your entire account.

That's why it's smart to set up systems from the get-go. You may think of them as the same thing, but accounting and bookkeeping are two different tasks, and each plays an important role in your business.

You could begin by using an accounting software or you could try to hire a professional accountant or bookkeeper to help you keep track of your hard earned money. Either way, find a system that works for you sooner rather than later.

Launch your pressure washing business website.

Starting a website is actually a pretty exciting way to tell your potential customers more about you. Many business owners may choose to work on their websites at the beginning of their business owner journeys, and for good reason.

Your website is the digital face of your business and there's a great chance that potential customers will look there to learn more about your business. 72% of consumers visit a business's website before they reach out to a company to talk about doing business with them.

In other words, your website is your first impression. And we all know how important those are! before going to the storefront.

5. Build your pressure washing skills with equipment.

We've talked a lot about how to start a pressure washing business, but what about the actual pressure washing itself? It's a physically demanding job. You’re on your feet using power equipment – and it can be quite a workout. But it’s a great business if you enjoy being outside and setting your own schedule.

Of course, there's more to it than just buying a pressure washer, deciding what to charge, and getting some business cards. Make sure you have the skills to operate a pressure washer safely and efficiently; you don’t want to accidentally damage a client’s landscaping, for instance, while pressure washing their siding.

The best way to learn pressure washing is simple: practice! Before you make any big investments, rent a pressure washer and test it out.

Some local home and garden stores may offer pressure washer rentals; Home Depot offers pressure washing rentals at some of its locations, for example. (Tip: when you're ready to upgrade your equipment, you can rent a different model at Home Depot to try it out before buying.)

Once you've got your rental, you'll need a place and reason to practice. Ask friends and family if they'd let you practice on their house, patios, or driveways. If you're new to pressure washing, you can look for online tutorials.

There are online classes available specifically for people looking to learn how to pressure wash. Learn what works and what doesn’t on different surfaces, using different tools.

By getting some hands-on experience when you're learning how to start a pressure washing business, you’ll also learn exactly what you need when you’re ready to invest in equipment. If you decide to rent equipment for a bit until buying, you can build the cost of the rental into your monthly business costs--we'll get to this in the next step.

Once you've practiced, you'll likely feel a bit better about your abilities. But remember, there’s a big difference between pressure washing for a few friends and launching your own business. And that difference is the money you'll earn as a business owner.

6. Plan for your pressure washing business's financial success.

Ok, you’ve researched the market and gotten some experience under your belt. Now, let’s talk about finances.

When it comes to money, there are really two big questions: