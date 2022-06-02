Getting a Kentucky Contractor's License: What You Need to Know

First, take a deep breath. The paperwork might seem stressful, but it’ll pay off—literally. You can earn more with a contractor’s license. Just follow these steps, and you’ll be well on your way to holding a license in your hand.

Get an Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC, or Elevator Contractor’s License in Kentucky

Electrical licenses

To get your electrical license, send in a completed application form as well as:

A copy of your passing test results.

A notarized letter from your employer, former employer, electrical inspector, or another person you’ve worked under that proves you have the experience requirements. The letter should describe some of the work you’ve done.

A nonrefundable application fee.

A passport size color photo.

A copy of your driver’s license or birth certificate.

When you’re ready, mail your application to:

Public Protection Cabinet Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction Electrical Division 101 Sea Hero Road, Suite 100 Frankfort, Kentucky 40601-5412

Elevator licenses

To get your elevator contractor license, fill out the application form and include:

Proof of liability insurance.

Information about your work experience.

Information about your business and the number of employees you have.

Details about the mechanic you work with and their license number.

A required criminal background check.

The application fee.

Mail your application to:

Public Protection Cabinet Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction Division of Building Codes Enforcement Elevator Section 101 Sea Hero Road, Suite 100 Frankfort, Kentucky 40601-5412

HVAC licenses

Just like the elevator contractor license, fill out the application form and include:

Proof of liability insurance.

Information about your work experience.

The application fee.

Then send your application to:

Public Protection Cabinet Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction Division of HVAC 101 Sea Hero Road, Suite 100 Frankfort, Kentucky 40601-5412

Plumbing licenses

Last but not least, if you’re ready to be a licensed plumber, fill out the application form. Include with it:

Information about your work experience.

The application fee.

An exam fee of $150.

You can mail your application to:

Public Protection Cabinet Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction Division of Plumbing 101 Sea Hero Road, Suite 100 Frankfort, Kentucky 40601-5412

Didn’t see the correct form here? Check out all of the licensing forms on the Kentucky Department of Housing, Building, and Construction's website.

Get Your General Contractor’s License in Your Local City or County

Next up — if you’re a general contractor, we’ll go over getting your license with your local municipal department too. If you’re an electrician, plumber, or an HVAC contractor you might have to get a second license. And be warned: every city and county in Kentucky handles the process a little differently. To help, I’ve researched how it works in a few of the Kentucky’s biggest cities.

Louisville, KY

You can get your license through the Louisville Metro Department of Codes and Regulations. There are a couple different types of licenses to choose from (Building A and Building B). Choose a Building Type A license if you’re a contractor looking to get multiple permits for single or multi-family homes.

To apply, you’ll need:

A completed application form

Proof of general liability insurance and worker’s compensation insurance

And unemployment affidavit.

Depending on the type of license, proof of experience and training.

A $125 application fee for Building Type A licenses.

Send your application to:

Louisville Metro Department of Codes and Regulations 444 S. 5th Street Louisville, KY 40202

Lexington, KY

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Government handles all licenses. You can apply for a general contractor’s license or to be a specialty contractor (for demolition, electrical, and HVAC work).

You’ll need:

A completed and notarized application form

Information about your business name and structure.

A list of your current licenses.

Proof of general liability insurance and workers’ compensation or an exemption affidavit from the Kentucky Workers’ Compensation Act.

A certificate of business license

A mediation selection and certification.

An application fee.

Send your application to:

101 East Vine Street, 2nd Floor Lexington, KY 40507

Bowling Green, KY

Live in Bowling Green? Head to the Bowling Green/Warren County Contractors Licensing Board to apply for a license. You can get a general contractor’s license or a specialty contractor’s license.

Just like other counties in Kentucky, you’ll need:

A completed and signed application form

A certificate of insurance showing you have a minimum of $100,000 in general liability insurance and workers’ compensation (if you don’t have employees, ask for an Affidavit of Exemption form).

An application fee payable to Contractors Licensing Board ($250 for general contractors and $100 for specialty contractors).

Send your application to:

1141 State Street, Suite 200 PO Box 1268 Bowling Green, KY 42102-1268

You May Need Business Insurance to Get Your Kentucky Contractor's License

See a common thread here? Hint: It’s business insurance. Most licenses require that you get general liability insurance and workers compensation insurance These plans protect you, your employees, and your business’s property in case there’s an injury, accident, or loss.

Don’t wait until you’re ready to apply to get insurance. In fact, it should be one of the first steps you take toward becoming official. Look around and get a quote today.