If the prospect of setting up your MN contractor business is exciting but a little overwhelming, this is the post for you.
Whether you’ve always wanted to start a contracting business or you’re transitioning to a new career, getting a Minnesota contractors license opens doors. The only problem is that the requirements and process can get a bit confusing. Trust me, I opened so many tabs on my computer trying to learn everything about getting an MN contractors license that my laptop sounded like it was ready for takeoff.
Now, the tabs are closed, and the dust has settled. What’s left is a much simpler how-to guide for getting your license and starting your business.
When you’re eager to start your contracting business, every additional form or requirement can feel like a headache. However, all of the most important steps to get your license have a reason. In the case of Minnesota contractors licenses, the process protects everyone involved in a contracting project. How, you ask?
If you need something a little stronger to compel you, realize that contracting without a license is a misdemeanor that opens you up to potential administrative and civil penalties, not to mention what it would do to your reputation as a contractor.
Licensing isn’t the only term you need to be familiar with, though. Here’s a quick vocab lesson.
Business insurance in Minnesota protects your business and assets if someone gets hurt or property is damaged.
You may need to show proof of business insurance to get your license.
Does every contractor in the state need an MN contractors license? Not exactly everyone, but pretty close to it. Let’s run through a few scenarios.
If you have any doubts about where your skills and business will fall on this spectrum, contact the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry at 651-284-5034 or [email protected].
Now that you’ve been briefed on your state’s rules around contractor licensing, let’s get the process started, shall we? Here are the MN contractor license requirements and steps you should be aware of.
Since license exams are meant to test someone on the specialties they wish to work in, there are different exams for unique skills. The exam and application process is similar for all specialties. Still, you will need to take the correct exam for your specialty.
Here’s who will need to take a different exam than other general contractors:
If you fall into these categories, be sure to check out your exam info here.
While some states have experience requirements before you can take the exam, Minnesota does not. You can apply to take the exam online or by submitting an application via mail. If you’re a sole proprietor, you have to be the one to take an exam. However, companies with two or more employees or partners can choose a qualifying to take the test on the company’s behalf.
What should you expect in the exam? Lucky for you, Minnesota has an exam guide that even includes sample questions. The test is 110 questions, and you’ll have four hours to take the exam and earn at least 70%.
Taking and passing your Minnesota contractors license exam is a core part of setting up your contracting business the right way. However, there are still some loose ends to tie up before submitting your final license application.
Registered business entity. Even if you are working solo, you’ll need to set up a business entity with the state. This includes choosing a business structure, such as a sole proprietorship or C-corp, and registering your name. Learn about starting or registering a new Minnesota business in our simple-to-use guide.
SSN or FEIN. If your business is set up as a sole proprietorship or one-member LLC, you can use your social security number for identification. Companies, on the other hand, will have to include their Federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) on their application.
A physical and mailing address. Your business has to have an address for licensure. Unfortunately, you can’t use a P.O. Box for your physical address, so you’ll use your home address if you don’t have an office. Luckily, you don’t have to reveal that address to the public on your MN contractors license. Instead, you can use your mailing address, which can be a P.O. Box.
Statement of business owners and partners. Anyone that owns at least a 10% share of your business has to be disclosed.
A qualifying person. Remember how you or a qualifying person within your business needs to take the exam? There’s also a form to officially designate that person.
A background disclosure. The state wants to know about who they’re granting licenses to, so all owners and shareholders has to fill out a form with past employment and criminal history information.
Liability insurance. Skilled contractors like you take precautions to keep everyone on a job site safe, but sometimes accident strikes. Minnesota requires you to have general liability insurance to cover property damage and bodily injury. Beyond protecting you in the case of a potential lawsuit, having business insurance can benefit you by helping to instill trust from your customer; it may also help you when seeking financial assistance, like loans or grants.
You can see what the required amounts of coverage are here. And if you're curious to compare rates from top providers around the country, you can use our free quote comparison tool.
Worker’s compensation compliance and insurance. If you have employees, you need to have worker’s comp insurance. Everyone, including those without employees, has to fill out a compliance form.
If your head is spinning from that long list of license application requirements, take a deep breath. Minnesota has the application form, along with all additional required forms, in a single document. That way, you can fill out all the necessary information and check requirements for your MN contractors license in one place.
You also have options on how you want to submit your application. Either upload your application here and pay your fee online or mail your printed app and a check or money order to:
Department of Labor and Industry PO Box 64217 St. Paul, MN 55164-0217
How much will the fee to get your MN contractors license be? It depends on your revenue. If your gross annual receipts are under a million dollars, the new license fee is $440. That rate can go up to $640 for businesses that make more than $5 million a year, though. A breakdown of fees is listed on the application document.
As you can see, there are a number of steps you need to take to get your contractors license in Minnesota, including taking and passing two exams.
The time it takes to get your contractors license will depend in large part on how quickly you can pass your exams and meet the other state requirements.
Congrats! After you’ve passed your exam and received your license, you’re ready to start your handyman business. The licensing process is just the beginning, though. In addition to displaying your license number on contracts and ads, you’ll need to complete 14 hours of continued education to renew your license every two years.
If you still have some Minnesota contractors license questions unanswered, check out the state’s FAQ or visit the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s website].
If you still need to get general liability and worker’s comp insurance before you can apply, get a contractor's insurance quote to ensure you’re covered.
