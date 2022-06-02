Does every contractor in the state need an MN contractors license? Not exactly everyone, but pretty close to it. Let’s run through a few scenarios.

If you only work on one specialty , like masonry projects, and have no plans to help homeowners with other skills, you don’t have to be licensed.

If you want to work on a few projects , such as interior painting and exterior painting, you do need a license .

If you only have one skill, but that specialty is roofing , you need a license .

subcontractor, you don’t need a license. You do If you plan on being a, you. You do have to register as an independent contractor though.

If you have any doubts about where your skills and business will fall on this spectrum, contact the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry at 651-284-5034 or [email protected].

How do I Get a Minnesota Contractor's License?

Now that you’ve been briefed on your state’s rules around contractor licensing, let’s get the process started, shall we? Here are the MN contractor license requirements and steps you should be aware of.

Steps for specialty contractor licenses.

Since license exams are meant to test someone on the specialties they wish to work in, there are different exams for unique skills. The exam and application process is similar for all specialties. Still, you will need to take the correct exam for your specialty.

Here’s who will need to take a different exam than other general contractors:

Electricians

Elevator contractors

High-pressure piping contractors

Manufactured housing construction contractors

Plumbers

If you fall into these categories, be sure to check out your exam info here.

Take the license exam.

While some states have experience requirements before you can take the exam, Minnesota does not. You can apply to take the exam online or by submitting an application via mail. If you’re a sole proprietor, you have to be the one to take an exam. However, companies with two or more employees or partners can choose a qualifying to take the test on the company’s behalf.

What should you expect in the exam? Lucky for you, Minnesota has an exam guide that even includes sample questions. The test is 110 questions, and you’ll have four hours to take the exam and earn at least 70%.

What you need before applying.

Taking and passing your Minnesota contractors license exam is a core part of setting up your contracting business the right way. However, there are still some loose ends to tie up before submitting your final license application.

Registered business entity. Even if you are working solo, you’ll need to set up a business entity with the state. This includes choosing a business structure, such as a sole proprietorship or C-corp, and registering your name. Learn about starting or registering a new Minnesota business in our simple-to-use guide.

SSN or FEIN. If your business is set up as a sole proprietorship or one-member LLC, you can use your social security number for identification. Companies, on the other hand, will have to include their Federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) on their application.

A physical and mailing address. Your business has to have an address for licensure. Unfortunately, you can’t use a P.O. Box for your physical address, so you’ll use your home address if you don’t have an office. Luckily, you don’t have to reveal that address to the public on your MN contractors license. Instead, you can use your mailing address, which can be a P.O. Box.

Statement of business owners and partners. Anyone that owns at least a 10% share of your business has to be disclosed.

A qualifying person. Remember how you or a qualifying person within your business needs to take the exam? There’s also a form to officially designate that person.

A background disclosure. The state wants to know about who they’re granting licenses to, so all owners and shareholders has to fill out a form with past employment and criminal history information.

Liability insurance. Skilled contractors like you take precautions to keep everyone on a job site safe, but sometimes accident strikes. Minnesota requires you to have general liability insurance to cover property damage and bodily injury. Beyond protecting you in the case of a potential lawsuit, having business insurance can benefit you by helping to instill trust from your customer; it may also help you when seeking financial assistance, like loans or grants.

You can see what the required amounts of coverage are here. And if you're curious to compare rates from top providers around the country, you can use our free quote comparison tool.

Worker’s compensation compliance and insurance. If you have employees, you need to have worker’s comp insurance. Everyone, including those without employees, has to fill out a compliance form.

Submit Your Application and Fee

If your head is spinning from that long list of license application requirements, take a deep breath. Minnesota has the application form, along with all additional required forms, in a single document. That way, you can fill out all the necessary information and check requirements for your MN contractors license in one place.

You also have options on how you want to submit your application. Either upload your application here and pay your fee online or mail your printed app and a check or money order to:

Department of Labor and Industry PO Box 64217 St. Paul, MN 55164-0217

How much will the fee to get your MN contractors license be? It depends on your revenue. If your gross annual receipts are under a million dollars, the new license fee is $440. That rate can go up to $640 for businesses that make more than $5 million a year, though. A breakdown of fees is listed on the application document.

How Long Does it Take to Get a Minnesota Contractor's License?

As you can see, there are a number of steps you need to take to get your contractors license in Minnesota, including taking and passing two exams.

The time it takes to get your contractors license will depend in large part on how quickly you can pass your exams and meet the other state requirements.

Renew Your Minnesota Contractor's License Every Two Years

Congrats! After you’ve passed your exam and received your license, you’re ready to start your handyman business. The licensing process is just the beginning, though. In addition to displaying your license number on contracts and ads, you’ll need to complete 14 hours of continued education to renew your license every two years.

If you still have some Minnesota contractors license questions unanswered, check out the state’s FAQ or visit the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s website].

If you still need to get general liability and worker’s comp insurance before you can apply, get a contractor's insurance quote to ensure you’re covered.