3 December 2019
Sitting behind a desk isn’t your thing. But dealing with tools? Now you’re talking. Whether you’re a contractor now or you’ve always wanted to be one, I’m here to help you get through the licensing process.
Be warned: there’s a ton of information out there, and it can get confusing. This step-by-step guide will help you learn about the licensing process in Montana and help you get your credentials without a lot of hassle.
Ready to get started? Read on!
You might be wondering, is a license worth the effort? In Montana, it is. If you do paid contracting work without a license, you could get fined up to $500 per violation.
But there are a lot of other good reasons to get a Montana contractors license. In fact, it’s really good for your business. Here’s why:
It shows you’re trustworthy and professional. When you register with the state, you have to provide information about your experience and training. Not everyone can get a license. It takes time and effort, which means that licensed contractors are more credible.
It opens you up to higher-paying work. Licensed contractors can do very well financially. After you get your license, you’ll be featured in the state’s database of licensed professionals. Think of it as free advertising—homeowners will be able to find you, just from looking at the list.
It ensures you get business insurance. If you’re doing handyman or construction work, getting business insurance in Montana is key. A general liability insurance plan can help protect your business in the event of an accident or loss. And if you have employees, you need workers’ compensation insurance too. The truth is, you never know what can happen, and all of these plans can protect you.
Sold on getting licensed yet? I hope so. Next, let’s take a look at how licensing works.
The first step—head to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry to learn about licensing. There you’ll discover the two different types of licenses to choose from:
Once you know which license you’re applying for, it’s time to get an application form.
The licensing process varies depending on if you’re applying for a construction contractor’s license or an independent contractor’s license. Here’s what you need to know.
Construction contractor’s licenses
Department of Labor and Industry Registration Section PO Box 8011 Helena, MT 59604-8011
Independent contractor’s licenses
Mail it to:
Department of Labor and Industry Registration Section PO Box 8011 Helena, MT 59604-8011
The fee for construction contractors is $70 and the fee for independent contractors is $125. It’s as easy as that.
You may need to show proof of business insurance to get your license.
That’s where we come in. Compare free insurance quotes for policies as low as $19.58/month.*Start Here >
If you’re a general contractor, you don’t need to take an exam. Whew. But if you’re an electrician or plumber, you better start studying. You’ll need to pass your own trade-specific exams through the Montana State Electrical Board or the Montana Board of Plumbers.
It depends—if you’re a specialized contractor, like an electrician or contractor, then yes. Here are the resources you need.
Electricians
Apply for your license online using the Montana State Electrical Board’s website. You can also learn about the state’s electrical exam here. If you have questions, contact:
Montana State Electrical Board 301 South Park Avenue P.O. Box 200513 Helena, MT 59620-0513
Plumbers
Just like electricians, plumbers can apply to get a license online. The state offers plumbing exams through Gainesville Independent Testing Services. If you have more questions, contact:
Montana Board of Plumbers 301 South Park Avenue P.O. Box 200513 Helena, MT 59620-0513
Even if you’re not ready to apply for a license today, you should start researching business insurance, including general liability insurance and workers’ compensation plans.
The truth is, in this industry, you never know what can happen. As rewarding as construction work is, accidents, injuries, and losses happen. And you want to be prepared if they do—so you can get back to doing what you do best.
