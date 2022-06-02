Does Rhode Island Require a Contractor License?

Rhode Island is unique (but you probably already knew that). It’s one of the few states that doesn’t require a license. Instead, you need to register as a contractor.

According to the State of Rhode Island Contractors’ Registration and Licensing Board, “anyone who is in the business of commercial construction, home construction, alterations, remodeling, or repair to residents to be registered with the State of Rhode Island Contractors' Registration and Licensing Board.”

The process is similar to getting a license, but less stringent. And, just like a license, it has many benefits for contractors:

It can help you land bigger projects that pay more. Anyone can do small, handyman work in Rhode Island, but not everyone is registered as a contractor. An official registration opens you up to more jobs with higher pay. Plain and simple, it’s good for your career.

It gives you credibility among RI homeowners. The state’s stamp of approval is nice to have. It makes you appear professional and trustworthy to customers.

It gives you a competitive edge. Anyone can do smaller “fix-it” projects, but not everyone gets registered. If you have credentials, including training and experience, you have a competitive edge over other similar contractors.

It helps protect your business. To register with the state, you need to prove you have business insurance in Rhode Island , including general liability insurance

This is a good thing. Business insurance protects you, your employees, and your business’s property if there’s an accident, injury, or loss. In the construction industry, anything can happen. You want to expect the best, but be prepared in the event of the worst.

Now you know the benefits, let’s talk about how to register as a contractor.

How do I Get a General Contractor's License in Rhode Island?

If you’re a new contractor and have never registered in Rhode Island, the state requires you to take five hours of pre-education courses before you start the application. You can check out the list of approved classes here.

Then when you’re ready to register, you’ll need:

A completed registration form

A signed statement form

Proof of carrying at least $500,000 of liability insurance.

A $200 registration fee made by check or money order and payable to R.I.C.R.L.B.

Proof of registering your business with the Rhode Island Secretary of State if your company is a corporation or LLC.

You can get a business certificate with the Rhode Island Secretary of State by filling out an online form.

1. Get RI buiness insurance.

Before you fill out the application form, investigate getting business insurance. Rhode Island requires that you carry at least $500,000 in general liability insurance. This is a good thing—insurance will help protect you and your employees if there’s an accident or injury.

Let's dive into that a little bit more.

Carrying a $500,000 policy doesn't mean you have to pay that much. Instead, it just means your general liability policy limit, at a minimum, covers $500,000 or more of claims in a given year.

Most GL policies with a $500,000 (or even a $1 million) limit start at just $19.58 per month.* If you need to get insured so you can meet your licensing requirements, check out our free quote comparison tool. It takes just ten minutes to fill out, plus you'll see quotes from the nation's most trusted insurance providers.

If you have employees, consider buying workers’ compensation insurance too. It’s important to protect your team if they’re injured on the job. With the right plan, they can heal and get back to work sooner.