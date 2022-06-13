Once you’ve collected all of this documentation, submit your form - along with a check for $500 - to the address on your application. Don’t want to mail it in? You can also submit your application online here.

Once approved, your Major Contractor license is only good for one year, at which point you’ll need to renew. The easiest way is to renew online; if you want to renew by mail, you’ll need to send the following information to [email protected]:

Your name

Your license type (Major Contractor)

Your license number

Your email address

If you're applying as a Minor Contractor:

Connecticut defines a “minor contractor” as someone who specializes in single family residential homes and small multi-family units (think duplexes). While there’s no minor contractor license, you’ll need to register as a New Home Construction Contractor and/or a Home Improvement Contractor.

This means you may get approved for a Home Improvement Contractor License in Connecticut.

Let’s break it down so you know which specific type of registration you might need for your next residential project:

New Home Construction: If you’re building a home in Connecticut, you need this registration (some exceptions: you’re building your own home, you’re subcontracting for someone who’s already licensed, and/or the project in total is less than $3500).

The process is pretty straightforward - just download the registration application, sign it in front of a notary, and then mail the completed application to the address listed on the second-to-last page. It usually takes about three weeks for you to receive your registration, at which point you can start building.

Don’t forget that you need to provide a copy of your New Home Construction certificate to a customer before you can take on a project!

Once you register as a New Home Construction Contractor, your registration will last for two years, at which point you’ll need to renew. All New Home Construction registrations expire on September 30th of every odd-numbered year (2017, 2019, 2021, etc.) The fee to renew is $720; click here to view renewal info.

Home Improvement Construction: Thinking of getting into home remodeling or landscaping? Then you’ll definitely need to register as a Home Improvement contractor. This registration is necessary for any contractor who’s working with a customer to make changes to a residential building. “Changes” here can be pretty vague, so here are a couple of examples of what Connecticut means by changing a home:

Adding an addition

Remodeling a bedroom or bathroom

Repaving the driveway

Landscaping the yard

Installing a swimming pool

Adding a new door to an existing garage

Adding a new porch

Installing new windows

Basically, if you’re making any changes to a customer’s home, it’s best to have register as a Home Improvement contractor. More specifically, you’re legally required to register as a Home Improvement contractor if you’re working on a project that’s worth more than $200, or you’re making improvements that total $1000 or more within a one-year period.

The process for getting your Home Improvement certificate is similar to the New Home Construction certificate. You can download the registration application here.

Make sure you sign it in front of a notary, attorney, or justice of the peace. Finally, mail the completed application to the address listed on the first page of the application. You should expect to get your registration within three to four weeks.

The fee for registering as a Home Improvement contractor is $220, which is payable by check or credit card. You can also apply online for your certificate here. Remember, don’t start work before you get this certificate!

Once you register as a Home Improvement contractor, your registration will last for one year, at which point you’ll need to renew. All Home Improvement registrations expire on November 30th of every year. The fee to renew is $220; click here to view renewal info.

Wondering if you need both certificates? Let’s say you’re working on a project where you’re building a new home, so you already have your New Home Construction certificate. You complete the project within three months, but the owner contacts you after six months to let you know what they want to add on a balcony to the master bedroom.

Even though you already have a New Home Construction certificate, you’ll need to register for a Home Improvement license, as it’s considered a separate project.

It can get pretty confusing, so when it doubt, you may want to consider just having both certificates anyway. Besides, it’ll expand your ability to take on different types of projects!

Do You Need to Take an Exam to Get a Connecticut Contractor's License?

Many states legally require contractors to take the National Business and Law exam to get their contractor’s license. Wondering if Connecticut is one of them?

The answer is no - unless you’re an electrician, a plumber, or an HVAC technician. These trades are required to go through more intensive examination and review.

If you’re interested in being an electric contractor, click here to learn more about Connecticut’s exam requirements. For contractors interested in plumbing and pipefitting, click here for more information.

Even though you don’t have to take an exam to become registered as a contractor in Connecticut, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t study up on your legal requirements and best practices. Luckily, Connecticut has already compiled this information for you, including:

Requirements for getting a contractor’s license

Contract requirements for working with customers

Building codes and permits you need to know

Important home improvement/construction laws

How to handle payments and pricing

Dealing with special environmental issues

And more

You can download this free guide here.

Once licensed, don't forget to run a contractors insurance quote to ensure you're covered.