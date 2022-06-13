Texas Plumbing License: There are four different types of Texas plumbing licenses you could apply for, including:

Texas Tradesman Plumber-Limited License

Texas Journeyman Plumber License

Texas Master Plumber License

Texas Plumbing Inspector License

Each specific license type has its own requirements, but in general, you’ll need to be a citizen or national of the United States, have a minimum of 4,000+ hours of experience, and have gone through specific educational courses in order to apply.

It’s really important to understand the differences in requirements, so click here if you want to dive deeper into the license you want to apply for.

If you meet the requirements of your specific license, you’ll need to pass an exam that pertains to that license (for example, the Texas Journeyman Exam, the Texas Master Exam, etc.). You can register to apply for your particular exam here.

Once you’ve passed your exam, you’ll be able to apply online for your specific Texas Plumbing Contractor license.

Texas Electrician License: To become a licensed electrician in Texas, you��’ll need to register with the same Licensing Board that handles HVAC licensing. Because there are so many different Texas electrician licenses you could apply for, let’s focus on the one that comes after being an apprentice: the Texas Journeyman Electrician license.

In order to qualify for this license, you’ll need to be at least 18 years of age, have at least 8,000 hours of on-the-job training under a master electrician, and have passed the Texas Electrician licensing exam.

You’ll need to submit proof of your experience along with your application; once this experience has been approved, you’ll be sent a postcard with instructions on how to take your Texas Electrician licensing exam.

Once you’ve passed the exam, download this application form and send it (along with the $30 license fee) to:

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

PO Box 12157

Austin, TX 78711-2157

3. You may need to apply for licensing and permits within your city.

This is where Texas really differs from other states, as your contracting requirements will largely be determined by the city you’re operating in. And no two cities have the same requirements, so it’s definitely worth taking the time to understand how your project location affects your business and the particular license you may need to get.

It’s an understatement to say that there are a lot of cities in Texas, so here’s a quick shortcut to what licensing you may need for your particular city:

Go to the Texas Municipal League’s City website.

Scroll through and click on the Texas city where you’re working. You’ll be taken to that city’s government website.

Search for “contractor license requirements”.

Each city website is different, so you might have to switch up this strategy to find what you’re looking for. But it’s a good way to ensure you’re covering all your bases with your license, and that your contracting business won’t get fined.

4. Be aware of insurance and bond requirements to get your Texas contractor license.

Whether you’re required to get your license or just need to pull a permit in your city, stay alert to any insurance or bond requirements you might have. For example, some cities in Texas may require you to have minimum general liability insurance coverage, while others may ask you to have both insurance coverage and a construction bond.

Got questions? Don’t worry - we’ll explore what’s the deal with insurance and bond requirements later in the article. But first…