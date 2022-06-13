3-minute read
Stephanie Clarke
31 January 2023
Sometimes, all it takes is a little humor to get your foot in the door with the right folks.
In this case, the foot in the door can be funny, catchy, or creative landscaping naming ideas. While there are hundreds of funny lawn care names to choose from, this list highlights our favorite funny lawn mowing company names. If you're looking to name a brand-new business maybe one of the catchy landscaping business names on this list will strike a chord with you.
When you see grass pun names like that, you might be expecting Detective Briscoe to come out of the woodwork with his patented brand of wisecracks to ask us a question or two. Or maybe Assistant DA McCoy to grill us about where we were last night. This landscaping business, open in the suburbs of northern Atlanta, offers landscape installations of all varieties, as well as lawn and landscape services. Their motto is “great work isn’t cheap, and cheap work isn’t great.”
Just as with the previous name, this riff off the Corleone family could have you thinking about your own catchy landscaping business names. The New York company offers landscaping (and design) services and snow blowing in the winter, which can be a big deal if you are used to living in the Northeast with snow… well… everywhere.
Kiss My Grass Lawncare calls itself a locally owned grass company catering to the specific needs of Georgia grasses. Along with their absolutely fire funny landscape company name idea, they offer services that include fertilizing, laying down mulch or pine straw for borders, tree and bush trimming, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, and plant or flower installation. They also chemically treat lawns to get rid of bugs.
You’ might expect this organization to be the best of the West, and there is a sheriff’s badge on their website, which means that they are ready to tame any lawn. The company has a fertilization program that helps lawns grow and remain healthy. They also provide lawn maintenance and landscaping. They must be pretty good at stopping weeds and growing grass, because the company has been voted “The Best of the Woodlands” eight years in a row.
There are several companies with the same funny gardner name in different areas of the country. Mow Betta Lawncare in League City, Texas specializes in lawn care services, including landscaping, hardscaping with rock, stone, trees, retaining walls, and so much more! There are also lawncare and landscaping compaines using the Mow Betta name in Street, Maryland; and in St. Gabriel, Louisiana.
Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, Major Tom could be one of the most clever of the funny lawn mowing business names on our list. It also could mean there are a lot of people who are fans of both lawncare and David Bowie.
There are a couple of other lawn care and landscaping locations in the United States with this name. But when the company is in Detroit, how could it not be one of the most funny landscaping company names we've seen yet? The company offers both lawn care and landscaping services with winterizing if the client wants. Snow and ice removal appear to be a large deal in the Upper Midwest. The company also has tree clipping, tree removal, and lawn clean ups — which might come in handy in a down with a lot of wind.
Some funny mowing company names can push the boundaries to stand out. This may be one of them. From the descriptions on the company website, it appears this company does really well at landscaping in small areas. San Francisco is not known for great expanses of yards, and this company manages to turn small spaces into beautifully cropped pieces of art. In addition, the company offers landscaping and irrigation services, which come in handy in California.
This company specializes in weeding and feeding lawns so they stay a beautiful New Zealand Green. They also provide aeration, reseeding and sodding for lawns. While this joke might be funny to anyone who was in their teens or 20s in the late 90s or the early 2000s, there are a whole lot of people who won’t get the joke. Something to keep in mind this lesson in mind when coming up with up your own funny gardener names.
The lawn and landscaping company with this clever lawm service name specializes in plants that can handle the heat and humidity in South Florida. The company is adept at managing the bugs and critters that destroy Florida lawns.
This full care lawn company can keep your lawn looking great, and also, do weed prevention, pressure washing and debris removal. They pride themselves on their efficient, reasonably-priced lawn services.
Located in Topeka, Kansas, this lawn care company specializes in winterizing yards, leaf blowing, snow blowing and de-icing in addition to lawn care, which is important when you live in an area of the country prone to snow and ice. The company also does new beds with natural elements such as borders with rock from the nearby Kansas or Missouri rivers.
If it's your first time seeing funny lawn care business names like these, then they may seem a little out there. But when it comes down to it, think of all the things that make your business competitive. It may be your prices, the speed of your projects, or even your customer service. That said, we can't deny that how memorable your small business name is, can certainly play into how likely a customer is to recall your business, or help you with marketing for your landscaping business.
There are so many opportunities for you to have fun and capture customers’ attention in a snap, so feel free to try out a punny name and see how it boosts your business!
