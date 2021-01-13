Get Inspired: 6 Ideas for Naming a Business

Tip #1: Be clear and descriptive.

The best names for a business are as clear as possible. It may seem like basic advice, but plenty of business owners have been tripped up by names that were more confusing than intended. While they may seem like a good idea at the time, unique names for a business can ultimately work against you.

There are only a few moments when your customers are exposed to your business name (like maybe seeing your truck, or searching for a contractor in your trade online). A good name for a business is immediately clear, otherwise you risk customers passing you up on you in favor of someone else.

One good rule of thumb is to include your trade in your name. For example, if you’re a landscaper, have some sort of reference to landscaping, lawn care services, or landscape architecture in your business name. It may not be the most creative approach to naming your business, but it is the most clear.

If you feel strongly about naming your company after yourself or a family member, make sure your subtitle includes a reference to your trade. For example, if you’re a general contractor specializing in residential services, and you want your company name to be “John Smith & Sons,” ensure that your full business name is “John Smith & Sons: Residential Construction”.

Tip #2: Look at your competition.

Chances are, if you’ve had an idea for a business name, your competition might have too. That’s why it’s important to perform competitive research before taking all the steps to file a business name. Not only is it embarrassing to discover you share a name with someone else, but you could potentially end up in legal hot water.

Here are a few tips to choose a good name for your business:

Do internet research: As you brainstorm ideas to name a business, Google the words you have your heart set on. See what pops up on the first two or three results pages as you. If there are a bunch of companies with your business name, even if they’re not all in your specific trade, cross them off your list. At that rate, there’s too much competition for you to get the online space you need to attract customers. It’s wiser to come up with a new name for a company.

Scope out brand perception: See if there are any negative news articles about companies with your potential business name. You don’t want to get confused with another company that’s currently going through a PR crisis. You want the name for a company to create positive feelings, not negative ones.]

Review social media: Check for local companies on social media to see if any have the business name you’re considering. This step is important because a Google search may not turn up everyone who has your potential name for a company, especially if it’s a local business that doesn’t have a website.

Stay open minded: Just because someone has your name for a company doesn’t automatically mean you should toss out the idea.

However, if they’re located near you, they operate in the same trade, and they have a lot of results on the first page of Google, you should steer clear. It could take years to compete for customer attention online.

Tip #3: Ask for feedback.

It’s critical to find out if your business name ideas resonate with people in your social circle.

If friends and family react negatively to your suggestions for a company name, there’s probably a good chance the name itself isn’t very good. The best people to ask for feedback when naming your business are those who can give you the honest and direct advice you need to hear.

For example, your partner may not give you the most useful feedback on naming a business simply because they don’t want to hurt your feelings. Or perhaps you’re speaking with someone who doesn’t understand your industry and lacks the necessary insight to judge if your business name is good or not.

Try to get a diverse group to give you feedback.

If you seek out people who look and think like you, you’re restricting your feedback and could end up missing something critical. Maybe your list of cute business names is fine to certain people, but others with different experiences may be able to point out red flags you might have missed.

Remember not to take feedback too personally. People may not be fully honest with you if you react emotionally to their input. Maintaining your composure will help you get more valuable suggestions.