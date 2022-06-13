5 Reasons Why You Should Be Licensed, Bonded and Insured Contractor

1. It may be required by law.

Did you know that each state has different laws and requirements when it comes to getting:

a contractor's license,

business insurance, and

a surety bond?

Not only does each state have different regulations for contractors, but typically there are also laws at the local level, either by county or town. And even if a state requires only one of the three, you may still find it hard to get a large project if you don’t have all three.

Let's break that down a bit more.

The majority of states require contractors to be licensed in order to run their business. (You can see what your state requires by checking our contractor's licensing hub here.) Getting a contractor's license may include proving that your business has a certain amount of insurance coverage.

Both of these things help business owners to win customers and protect their business in the event a customer makes a claim.

But what about protection for the customer?

That's where bonds come in. Surety bonds help to protect your projects and ensure they're completed correctly, helping to secure the completion of the job and the security of the customer's investment.

Many surety bond companies won't issue a bond without knowing that a contractor is also insured. If a claim were to be made on a surety bond, the company writing the bond wants to know there's insurance to protect their investment.

While a contractor's license may at times be the only legal requirement, both licensure and getting a surety bond often require having business insurance.

This kind of comprehensive protection goes both ways, and your customers can feel more secure about their choice to work with you.

2. It helps you get more customers.

We mention customers in the previous section, because of course you want to protect your business, but what would your business be without customers?

Having a contractor's license and business insurance are two indicators to potential customers that you know how to do your job properly and can protect yourself against potential mistakes.

Knowing that a contractor has the support to handle a claim if one is filed, either financially or legally, can give a customer peace of mind before moving forward and deciding to work with you.

Competition is an aspect of running a business that's often top-of-mind for good reason. Remember: not all contractors will take the steps to get licensed and insured, but those who do are more likely to build trust with their customers.

3. It reflects positively on you within your community.

Customers may play a crucial role in your decision to get licensed, bonded, or insured, but they aren't the only ones to consider. The community where you're completing a job is also important, especially when it comes to bonds.

Think of it this way: Have you ever driven through a community and seen a house halfway constructed? Or maybe you're looking at a strip of businesses, but one of them is only partially built. They are eyesores, right? They're certainly not pleasant to look at, and they're often a reminder of what could have been.

The story behind unfinished jobs is usually different, but one popular reason is that the contractor couldn't move forward because they or the customer lacked the funds to continue the project.

Getting a surety bond helps to assure a customer and their community that the project will be followed through to completion, as there's financial assistance available to the contractor to help bypass any financial roadblocks.

4. You need it to get the job.

If you work as a contractor, there's a chance that the projects you work on require a lot of materials, time, expertise, and money. Because construction projects can cost a hefty sum to complete, many customers will require contractors to have a construction bond before signing them on to a project.

And most contractors want to have a bond anyway — because without it, they will have to provide the funding upfront for the project.

Getting a construction bond means that you're able to bid on projects that otherwise may be out of your budget. Because many customers — especially those who work commercially — realize this, it's just one reason why they typically require contractors to be bonded.

The other reason? We'll cover that below.

5. It helps protect you from costly claims.

It's not easy to 100% avoid claims made against your business. Despite business owners trying their best or even believing they weren't at fault, a study found that 43% of businesses are threatened with or involved in civil lawsuits each year.

That means, even if businesses are found to be not at fault, they are still responsible for legal fees.

Legal fees can be costly and add up quickly, putting you in a financial deficit that's hard to get out of.

Having business insurance means that if a customer sues you for something that happens while you're working for them, you may be covered for some of the damage costs and legal fees.

For example, say you're helping build a new addition to a customer's home. The customer's child walks around the unfinished addition and steps on a nail you'd inadvertently dropped. The customer has to take their child to the emergency room and sues you for the cost of the medical bills.

Without insurance, you could be responsible for paying costly medical fees, as well as associated legal fees, as you hired a lawyer to defend your business.

Insurance is often required in order to get a surety bond, so that in case there's a claim made against your bond, you can rest assured you'll be protected there too.

For example, if you'd gotten a surety bond for a large construction project and somehow the materials for the project got damaged, then the surety company could help pay to replace the materials and submit a claim to the insurance company to cover the cost, meaning it wouldn't have to come out of your pocket.

Both business insurance and surety bonds are ways to protect you from having to take money that could go to other parts of your business, and spending it to cover damages.