To create a constant supply of customers, you need to approach the process in two ways:

Find lots of new customers Retain customers with consistent work

The goal here is to create a foundation of clients who always have work around the yard, and to supplement that foundation with new customers who have one-time projects.

Ready to find those customers and start making money?

How to Get Landscaping Jobs

If you’ve already done your research, you know that there’s a pretty good demand for your services. What you need to do now is reach out to those potential customers…

Without wading your way through tons of competition.

For this reason, forget advertising your services on sites like Craigslist and Facebook. Every other landscaper you’re competing with is on these sites - and that means you’ll be fighting more established businesses for their scraps.

Take a look at these techniques to get customers without the competition:

1. Use mailing offers.

If there’s a lot of online competition, you need to find a way to capture clientele attention offline. One great trick is to create a bunch of beautiful, glossy postcards with your name and contact information. For the postcard, use a high-res photo of the best project you’ve ever done.

Place those postcards in mailboxes within your local neighborhoods (bonus points if you target upscale residences). It can take some time, but pretty soon the calls will start rolling in.

One of the fastest ways to find landscaping work is to offer your services to real estate agents and property companies. Google apartment buildings and real estate agents in your area and contact them with special pricing (more on that later).

One word of warning - you don’t want this to be a long-term solution. The best money can be found working with high-end clients in nice residential areas.

However, real estate agents and property companies can be great starting points if you’re looking to establish income and referrals.

3. Put your number everywhere.

If you have a truck, plaster your number on it with an enticing call-to-action (for example, a 10% discount for new clients could prompt phone calls). Order business cards with all of your contact info (you can get them for cheap at sites like VistaPrint.

Make sure all of your social media pages contain your business contact info, as you never know when someone in your network might want to hire you.

Speaking of which…

4. Build your online presence.

What’s the first thing you do when you’re looking for a new restaurant or want to find a great vendor? Chances are you look online to see their reviews.

It can be challenging for brand-new landscapers without reviews; however, you want to make sure you have some kind of online presence. If people Google your name and come up empty, they might be less likely to hire you.

You don’t need to go overboard with your online presence. You can create a simple website in a couple of hours using services like Wix or SquareSpace.

Be sure to include a few photos of work you’ve done in the past, even if it was for yourself. Remember, you’re using your website to show off your skills; if you’re good at what you do, the clients will eventually come knocking at your door.

These techniques are great ways to find work without competing online with more established landscapers. Once you start getting phone calls from interested clients, you can switch to using different strategies to ensure they become repeat customers.

Secure Customers with Landscaping Insurance

You're just starting out getting customers, so why would you need insurance? You can take every step to make sure accidents aren't likely to happy on your watch, but you never know. We may be able to read a tree's age by its rings, but we can't see into the future.

Mistakes and accidents happen despite our best efforts. In fact, 36%-52% of small businesses surveyed reported being involved in a lawsuit in a given year. And even if business owners are found not to be at fault, it's likely there are still legal fees owed.

That's where landscaping insurance can come in handy. General liability insurance, also known as commercial liability insurance, typically covers:

Bodily injury

Property damage

Third-party accidents

And more!

If you had landscaping insurance with general liability coverage, it could help to cover costs resulting in an event like one listed above. Let's look at an example.

You're working to help clean up a customer's lawn in the Fall. You leave a leaf blower in the yard while preparing to leave for the day and your customer trips over it. He's irate, having hurt himself, and sues your landscaping business for the cost of his medical bills.

Without general liability insurance, you may have to pay for his medical fees out-of-pocket, which could put your company into unexpected debt. With coverage though, you could be covered for the cost of his medical bills, as well as legal fees, up to your policy's limit.

Not only does having business insurance help you feel more protected, it's a sign to your customers that you're a professional who took the time to cover their bases. If you show you take this type of care with your business, you're likely to be careful with their projects, too.

Fortunately, with Simply Business, you can easily see your options. Compare quotes for free here using our quote comparison tool. General liability policies start for as low as $29.75/month.* means for the price of a take-out dinner order, you could protect your business.