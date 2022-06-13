Uber owns no vehicles. Facebook creates no content. And Airbnb owns no real estate. If you’ve been looking to start a business, you may have heard that statement before.

What each of those businesses does is simple. They provide a way for people who have something to easily connect with the people who need it.

If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “Wow, that’s a great idea. I wish I had done that,” here’s some good news. You can, and it’s called dropshipping.

Curious to learn how to start dropshipping? Interested in dropship business ideas? We’re going to break it down for you.

What is a Dropshipping Business?

So, what is a dropshipping business anyway? It's an online operation where you sell directly to customers without stocking any inventory. You don’t need a physical store and you don’t need a manufacturing facility, shipping center, or warehouse.

When you receive an order from a customer, you contact your supplier. The supplier packages and ships the product to your customer. You collect the money from your customer, pay your supplier, and pocket the rest for yourself.

There’s a good chance you may be having one of two reactions right now.

“Wow, this is great. Low overhead, it’s all online, I’m going to be rich!” “Wait a second. This seems too easy. What’s the catch?”

The truth about dropshipping is that neither of these reactions is entirely true or false. As with many things in life, there’s a gray area between the two that’s a lot more accurate. Is dropshipping easy? What are some dropshipping risks? So let’s take a look at both the benefits and challenges you’ll likely run into when you start a dropshipping business.

Pros and Cons of Dropshipping

In this corner, The Pros.

1. It doesn’t cost a lot to get started.

As we mentioned above, there’s usually no inventory to buy. That also means you don’t need a warehouse to hold your inventory, and you don’t need a store in which to sell it.

A website, a supplier (or suppliers), and an e-commerce platform (more on this later) can be all you need to start a dropshipping business. Many website hosting and e-commerce platform services are subscription-based, which can mean your financial commitment to them is often only month-to-month or year-to-year.

Being able to get up and running without risking your savings or taking on a large amount of debt has another advantage. You don’t need to generate a ton of sales right off the bat to cover your costs.

That means you can keep the security of your day job, if you want, and move into your dropshipping business full-time when it works best for you.

However, if you’re wondering how to start a dropshipping business with no money, it’s important to keep in mind that starting isn’t necessarily free. Some upfront costs may be required in order to build your platform, but they tend to be relatively low. Learn how to start dropshipping with no money — or very little of it — here.

2. It doesn’t cost a lot to keep it going.

The cost of your inventory isn’t just the price of each product. The costs of shipping, packaging, and warehousing those items can take a bite out of the profit you might get from selling them.

In addition, there’s the labor and logistics involved with getting a product through the supply chain and into your customer’s hands. With dropshipping, the costs, coordination, and labor are usually handled by your supplier.

Working with suppliers also can make it easier to sell products that may require special storage or shipping, such as perishable food or fragile items.

3. Your world headquarters can be your dining room table.

While the business world has its share of success stories that started small in a garage, you don’t need to sacrifice your sheltered parking space to launch your dropshipping business.

If you have an internet service, you can connect to your customers and coordinate with your suppliers from just about anywhere. Which means your world headquarters could be almost anywhere in the world.

4. Expand or change your inventory with a click or a swipe.

Is that mineral-rich volcanic face moisturizer no longer selling well? Do you see an opportunity to offer a line of organic teas to complement your memory foam yoga mats?

A key benefit to consider when you’re thinking about how to start a dropshipping business is how quickly and easily you can change what you sell. It’s often just a matter of finding the right supplier and featuring your new merchandise on your site.

Being able to quickly find and source different suppliers also can be an advantage when products become scarce (remember toilet paper in 2020?), or they suddenly become popular (hello, sweatpants, also in 2020).

Now introducing, The Cons.

1. To make a lot, you have to sell a lot.

While offloading the manufacturing, product storage, and shipping to suppliers can make your life easier, it does come at a cost: a lower profit margin. That’s not ideal for a business, but it’s a challenge you can overcome by having a higher sales volume.

Supermarkets have traditionally been low-margin operations, but many have been able to prosper by moving a lot of products out the door.

A big consideration for how to start dropshipping is what you’ll be selling. We’ll cover this in more depth later, but it’s a key decision that can make or break your dropshipping business.

2. To sell a lot, you need good inventory.

Having what a lot of people want is not just a matter of choosing the right products; it’s also about having the right amount available to sell. That often means relying on your suppliers to have what you need when you need it.

One of the major dropshipping risks is your limited ability to control quality. Since you can’t stroll through your own warehouse, it can be harder to keep an eye on your inventory. Your suppliers also may be handling orders for other dropshippers, which can affect the number of products they (and you) have available.

One way you can stay on top of your inventory is with technology. There are a number of dropshipping apps and software that can help track inventory, as well as several other business operations we’ll talk about a bit later.

3. Snafus, errors, and unexpected costs.

Other common dropshipping risks come from how much you’ll need to juggle. As we said, to make a lot, you need to sell a lot. And to sell a lot, you’ll likely need more than one supplier, especially if you’re selling a variety of products (just like the supermarket).

If you’re a believer in not putting all your eggs in one basket, you’ll probably see another advantage in having more than one supplier. If you have multiple sources for some or many of your products, it’s possible to have a backup if a supplier can’t fulfill an order.

At the same time, it can be difficult to keep track of many eggs in many baskets. If a customer orders several products, you could have multiple suppliers involved in sourcing and shipping. That may create multiple shipping charges that you’ll have to absorb or pass on to your customer.

It also can result in different shipping schedules, which may delay the arrival of some of the items. And that’s usually not a great experience for your customer.

Even when you can control shipping costs and delivery schedules, you’re still at the mercy of your supplier. If they make a mistake and the product goes to the wrong address, or if it arrives damaged, the customer will likely blame you. Not a good look for your business.