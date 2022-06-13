How to Get Your Nevada Contractors License

How much work can you do without a Nevada contractor's license?

Any work that’s less than $1,000 doesn’t require a license, but you are limited in terms of the jobs you can do.

Jobs involving the following types of work will require a handyman license:

Plumbing

Electrical work

Refrigeration

Heating and air conditioning

Work that may otherwise affect the health and safety of the property owner or occupant

If you expect to do work that will require a contractor's license, read on and we’ll walk you through what”s required.

Can I Use My California Contractors License in Nevada?

California has a reciprocity agreement with several states, including Nevada. This means if you have a California contractors license, you may not have to take the trade examination in Nevada. There are a few requirements that go along with this:

You must have been actively licensed and in good standing in the participating state for five (5) of the last seven (7) years. You must have taken and passed an equivalent trade examination in that state. You must show proof, when submitting the application, of licensure in that state by providing the completed out-of-state license verification form included in the application package. You will be required to successfully pass the management examination for the State of Nevada.

You should also know that reciprocity applies only to the trade exam. You may still have to supply additional information and meet other application requirements.

What Are the Nevada Contractor's License Requirements?

Now that we know what kinds of contractor's licenses Nevada offers let's take a look at the qualifications to apply for one.

All applicants must take and pass a CMS exam in addition to a trade exam. The CMS exam essentially verifies that you understand the basics of general business and law that's necessary to run your business.

The results of this exam will be passed along to the Nevada Contractors Board in a letter of eligibility once you apply for your license.

You must provide a financial statement that proves you're capable of handling any financial matters associated with running a contracting business. The financial statement will help to give the contractors board an idea of how prepared you are to take on projects. You can learn more about what's required and how to prepare your financial statement here.

You'll need to submit four certificates, one for each documented year of work experience you need to prove. You may also choose to provide a government-issued masters certification or proof of transferable military training.

You may decide to apply for your license with the endorsement of an existing contractor who has at least 4 years of experience within the last 15 years. If you choose to apply for your Nevada contractors license with an endorsement, you'll need to fill out this form with your application.

Part of the application process involves a background check, complete with fingerprinting.

If you plan on working on residential properties, you'll need to contribute money to a Residential Recovery Fund. The Residential Recovery Fund is a fund that exists to protect homeowners, or your potential clients.

This protection is something Nevada deemed necessary because homeowners can often be jeopardized by damage caused by contractors.

The amount you're required to add will depend on the monetary limit you pick. The payment is required of contractors on a semi-annual basis.

In addition to these requirements, there are a few fees to note:

Other Important Details You Need to Know

In addition to the requirements, there are a few other components to the application process you need to know. Let's take a look at each in more detail.

1. Get the proper insurance coverage.

Part of the license issuing process is to get the necessary coverage for your business. In the state of Nevada, all licensed contractors must be bonded and have workers compensation insurance.

According to the NSCB, "The Board determines the amount of the bond at the time of license approval. The bond can vary in amount from $1,000 to $500,000 based on the type of license, monetary limit, past, present or future financial responsibility, experience, and character of the applicant." In other words, the classification of licenses you apply for (like the Class A, B, etc. we discussed earlier) will determine how much you'll pay for your bond.

In order to get a bond, there's a good chance that you may need business insurance. There are different types of bonds, and the reason that business insurance is often required is to ensure the contractor can be financially responsible for the risks they assume.

While there are different types of business insurance, one policy type that can benefit contractors is general liability insurance. General liability insurance can help protect a business in the case of property damage, personal injury, third party accidents, and more.

All contractors who have at least one employee must have a workers compensation insurance policy in place. And unless subcontractors, independent contractors, and their employees are considered separate entities, those individuals must also be covered under your policy.

Because Nevada doesn't have a state-funded workers compensation fund, contractors will need to purchase coverage from a provider.

There's so much that can go into choosing a business insurance policy that's right for you. If you're curious to see your options, you can compare quotes for free using our free quote comparison tool. This way, you'll be able to make the best decision for your business.