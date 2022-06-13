Know if you need additional contractor’s licenses.

Florida offers multiple types of contractor’s licenses, some of which may impact how many exams you need to take (more on this in a bit). While this article is geared towards the general certified contractor’s license, Florida offers separate requirements for:

HVAC technicians

Swimming pool technicians

Plumbing

Roofing

Sheet metal

And more

Depending on your specialty areas, you may need to apply for more than one license. For example, if you’re a contractor who wants to work on roofing projects, you’ll need to apply for both the general certified contractor license (which we’re exploring here) and the contractor’s license for roofers.

You can find the entire list of special licenses here.

Apply to take your Florida contractor license exam.

So here’s the deal: You actually can’t apply for your contractor’s license until you take the Florida Exam for Contractors.

Don’t worry, it shouldn’t be difficult to take; it’s just designed to test your knowledge of basic safety, business finances, building, and other related topics. The exam is typically held every other month for one week and in various cities.

You can check out the upcoming schedule for the Florida exam here.

In order to register for an exam, you can apply by phone at (407) 264-0562 or online by clicking here. You’ll need to pay two fees to take this exam: the $135 registration fee (payable to Professional Testing) and the $80 exam site administration fee (payable to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation).

If you choose to apply for the exam online, you can pay these fees all at once.

Submit your application, along with these three things.

Once you’ve taken and passed the Florida license exam for contractors, you’ll be able to finish applying for your license. Here’s a checklist of everything you’ll need to submit with your contractor’s license application, which you can download here:

1. Licensing fees

If you passed your exam before August 31st, 2019, your license fee is $249; if you passed the exam and submit your license application after August 31st, 2019, the prorated fee is $149.

2. Electronic fingerprints

Florida has a list of vendors that you can use to provide fingerprint records to the licensing board. Click here to learn more about the fingerprinting process to get your Florida contractor’s license.

3. Your credit report

This refers back to your general requirements to get a contractor’s license, as you need to demonstrate you’re financially stable. If your credit score is under 660, the state of Florida requires that you submit a bond with your application.

After you’ve collected your information, documentation, and fees, you can submit your completed application to:

Department of Business and Professional Regulation 2601 Blair Stone Road Tallahassee, FL 32399-0783

How Long Does It Take to Get A General Contractor License in Florida?

Once your application is submitted, the Florida state licensing board needs to review it. The board reviews applications in the order they are received. In general you can expect to know your application status within 30-45 business days.

How Do I Get a General Contractor License in Florida with No Experience?

You know what it takes to get your contractor's license in Florida, but know that you don't have enough experience. What now?

Fortunately, there are ways for you to move forward with your contracting career even if you don't have four years of contract experience under your belt.

1. Get a grandfathered contractor's license.

This method is common for contractors who tend to inherit the license of a contractor within their family or someone close to them. When retiring, one contractor may pass their license on to another. However, this doesn't excuse the new contractor from taking the licensing exam.

If you're interested in a grandfathered contractors license from a different state than the one you work in, contact The Office of Business and Professional Regulation.

2. Work with a Responsible Managing Officer (RMO).

You may be ready to run your own business, but you can't get very far without a license. Instead, you have the option of working with what's called a responsible managing officer (RMO) or a responsible managing employee (RME).

In this case, the responsible contractor or employee assumes responsibility with the board for any legal qualifiers under the license. If you hire an RME or RMO, then that contractor is considered an employee of your business until the project is completed. Keep in mind that this applies to jobs that pay over $500.

3. Get a waiver from the licensing board.

Depending on the specific situation, you may be able to get a waiver from your state licensing board. Waiver criteria differs from state to state and by project specifics. Talk to your local licensing board to learn more.

4. Continue to gain experience.

While it may not be the most attractive option, you can continue to gain experience through work. Maybe this means working in a professional apprenticeship or maybe it means working with a licensed and established contractor.

Having more time could also give you the chance to start building your brand and marketing materials, which can help you attract new customers once you're licensed.

Either way, you'll have the chance to learn more and gain experience while you prepare to take your licensing exam.

Remember to Renew Your General Contractor License in Florida

You'll need to renew your general contractor license Florida every two years.

During those two years, be sure to complete 14 hours of continuing education credits. The continuing education is required to cover topics such as workplace safety, workers compensation, business practices, and more.

The renewal of your license costs $209 and typically an additional $50 per business.

Remember all of the work that goes into getting your contractor license in Florida in the first place. It's important to keep track of your renewal schedule so that your license stays current. That way there won't be any conflicts that keep you from getting work.

Good Luck with Your Application!

I hope this information helps you; good luck getting your contractor’s license! Don't forget that you may need a Florida business license as well, so read our helpful guide today.

Once licensed, don't forget to run a contractors insurance quote to ensure you're covered.