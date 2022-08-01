Is Homebuilding a Good Career Path? Here's What You Need to Know

How to Become a Home Builder

Often when you're asking “is homebuilding a good career path”, the biggest questions are: How do I start? Where do I start? What’s the process? What are the essentials? How do I protect myself financially?

Coming up are the steps that hopefully will give you a solid education in some of the most important things to do when considering if homebuilding is a good career path for you.

Step 1: Do your research.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to jump straight into the deep end of the pool — as long as there’s water in it. So first things first. Look around and do some heavy research into your local housing market.

You’ll want to know who your competition is. What do they specialize in? How much do they charge? What’s their reputation? Is the sandbox big enough for all the contractors to play in?

At the same time, keep in mind who your potential customer base might be. Speak with them directly to share your ideas and understand their needs so you can identify pockets of differentiation and opportunity.

For example, perhaps all the contractors in your area look like they’re working for clients with endless budgets, given the size of the houses they’re building.

You, on the other hand, want to focus on smaller, more energy-efficient “starter” homes for families who may want to live more modestly or haven’t amassed huge amounts of wealth yet. Perfect — if that’s a viable option in your area.

Heavy research will help you identify opportunities that can help you develop a better business plan.

One of the first and probably easiest places you can start your market research is with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). They offer a wide range of free resources that provide hard data on customers and business markets.

Step 2: Write your business plan.

After you feel you understand your local market, begin drafting a business plan.

Think of it as your North Star. It’s one of the most important documents you’ll create when first starting out, because it can help you keep your business and goals pointed in the right direction.

It’s also what lenders will ask for should you apply for a small business loan.

You may find that the more research you do, the stronger your goals might be. The stronger your goals, the better your business plan. The better your business plan, the greater chance you’ll keep your business on track.

If you need more specific training in this area, we created a free business plan template for small business owners that you can download.

Step 3: Register your business.

Registering your business makes it an official legal entity. To do it, you’ll need a business name and a business structure.

When deciding on a business structure, it’s a good idea to consult with an attorney or business advisor. However, here are some common ones:

Sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship links you, the owner, to your company. This business structure is easy to form, inexpensive, and offers tax benefits. But it usually does not protect you from personal liability.

Corporation: A corporation model allows the business to operate as a separate entity, which can protect you from personal liability. Corporations often cost more to set up than other structures, and they require more extensive record-keeping, operational processes, and reporting.

Limited Liability Corporations (LLCs): An LLC offers a combination of tax benefits and personal liability protection for small business owners. Many construction owners choose an LLC for those reasons.

Your business structure — and location — will determine how and where you need to register your business. This resource from the U.S. Small Business Administration can help you with that determination.

Step 4: Find the right licenses and permits.

OK, you’ve registered your business. Next up: Licenses and permits.

You may need them to operate legally. Without them, you run the risk of hefty fees and tax penalties. You might even be forced to close down if you’re not licensed.

Although that sounds like serious stuff, don’t let it stop you. We created an easy guide to getting your contractor’s license. It explains why you may need a license and what the requirements are by state.

Also, check what requirements exist in your city or town. Licenses and permits are not the same thing. Some cities and towns may require that you have specific permits in addition to your license.

Step 5: Secure insurance and liabilities.

The homebuilding industry is ripe with opportunity. It also can be rife with injuries, accidents, and lawsuits. That’s why contractor insurance can be an important consideration.

But what does “contractor insurance” mean and what does it cover?

Contractor insurance describes a bundle of policies that provides comprehensive coverage for general contractors. This coverage is meant to protect you from the biggest risks you’ll likely face in this line of work.

Examples of insurance coverages we recommend for general contractors include:

It might sound like a lot to absorb. But the good news is you don’t have to absorb it alone. At Simply Business, we’re here to help.

We work with leading national insurers to provide general contractor insurance policies tailored to your specific risks. We do this by taking the time to understand your homebuilding business, so you can get a policy that offers the protection you may need.

Best of all? We make it fast and easy to get insured. To get a quote, it usually takes just under 10 minutes, and we can take it from there. Or if you want to talk to a helpful human (one of our licensed insurance agents), you can give us a call at 844-654-7272.