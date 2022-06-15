Depending on which state your business is located (and even which city or locality), there may be different requirements to get a pressure washing business license. A good place to start is your secretary of state’s office. We have a list of them here.

Keep in mind that if you plan to do business in different states, you’ll need to comply with the requirements in those locations as well.

Once you’ve determined pressure washing license requirements at the state level, you should take a look closer to home. Much like states, cities and other municipalities may have regulations around professional pressure washing.

When it comes to a business license for pressure washing, you’re likely to run into two types: a basic business license and an occupational business license.

Business license — A business license is a government document that certifies a business is safe for the public. Not every type of business needs one, but the best way to know if your pressure washing business needs one is to check with your local and state governments.

Occupational business license — This document is more specific than a general business license. It’s often required to work in a particular profession or occupation such as accounting, contracting, or cosmetology.

In many instances, pressure washing falls in the occupational license category. In some localities, you also may need certain types of permits to operate a pressure washing business.