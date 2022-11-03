A Guide to Small Business Health Insurance - What You Need to Know

Why You Should Consider Health Insurance for Your Business

I know several people who have their own businesses. One in particular has a very simple (and for him, effective) way of running his operation. He puts all tasks and activities into one of two piles: Things I Have To Do and Things I Want To Do.

Do small businesses have to provide health insurance?

If you’re at all like my friend, you may ask, “Is health insurance a have-to or a want-to?” Much of that depends on how small your small business is. Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), if your business has 50 or fewer full-time or full-time-equivalent employees, you’re not required to provide health insurance.

So it generally falls onto the want-to pile, though you may find that hiring can be tougher when benefits aren’t on the table

Why should I offer health benefits?

As we mentioned above, employees rank health insurance coverage at the top of their benefits needs. So it seems reasonable to think that giving employees something they value can go a long way to not just getting them onboard, but keeping them as well.

And offering health benefits has, well, many other benefits for your business.

1. It can improve productivity.

Healthier employees do more for your business. One study found that 60% of businesses that offered health insurance saw higher productivity. One reason could be that a healthy employee is less likely to call in sick.

The CDC also supports the connections between healthy employees and productivity. They cite that health benefits can help employees' families stay healthier, which can reduce the need for an employee to miss work to care for a sick family member. Having reliable health insurance for an employee and their family, can take away much of the stress of an illness.

2. It can save you money on taxes.

We’ll get into the details a bit later in this article, but there are a number of ways that offering a health plan can save you (and your employees) some serious cash.

3. It can make your employees happy.

As a business owner, you know that an employee who likes their job, feels valued, and is fairly compensated will generally do their best work.

Just think about the times you may have been someone else’s employee (I’m having a not-so-pleasant flashback of pushing supermarket shopping carts in the snow). Having benefits such as health insurance can make you feel better about your job, even if it wasn’t the greatest.

How many small businesses offer health insurance?

It’s fun quiz time. How many small businesses with 3 to 9 employees offer health coverage?

a. 67%

b. 15%

c. 22%

d. 49%

If you picked “d,” congratulations. While a pessimist might look at that stat and see more than half the businesses didn’t provide coverage, an optimist might say nearly half of them did. And a smart business owner might go a step further and say, “If 49% could offer health insurance, maybe there’s a way I could as well.”