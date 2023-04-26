Does Your Small Business Need an Insurance Broker or an Insurance Agent?

Insurance is essential for many small businesses. Without it, you may be leaving your business vulnerable to unexpected costs associated with accidents, mistakes, and injuries.

But many small business owners wince at the idea of buying insurance.

And can you blame them?

With so many options, it can be complicated and confusing. How do you know if you have the right coverage? How do you know if you have enough coverage? How do you know if you’re paying too much for coverage?

As a small business owner, you may want to delegate this time-consuming task to someone else. That’s an excellent idea, but it may lead to more questions. Do you need an insurance broker or an insurance agent? Is there a difference? And what are the pros and cons of each?

Don’t let these questions stop you from seeking the help of an insurance professional. In this article, we’ll explain the difference between brokers and agents so you can find the best fit for your business. Let’s get started.

What Does an Insurance Broker Do?

An insurance broker is a professional who acts as an intermediary between you and an insurance company or insurance agent to help you find a policy that best suits your needs.

Insurance brokers represent you, the potential insured. This is an important distinction from an insurance agent, who represents the insurance company (more on this to come a bit later).

Insurance brokers usually earn a commission from insurance providers when they help sell a policy. Their commission is typically a percentage of your policy’s total annual premium, and they also may earn an additional amount when you renew your policy.

Note: As a consumer, you’re typically not directly paying the broker’s commission since it’s built into the insurance premium.

In addition to receiving a commission, some insurance brokers charge a fee for their services. For example, a broker may charge $100 for a standard insurance policy. Some states limit fees to protect consumers from being overcharged. Before you hire a broker, you should ask how they work and how much they charge.

Why Use an Insurance Broker?

You know your business. Insurance brokers know insurance. That’s why it may make sense to put your insurance needs in the hands of an experienced professional.

Here are some benefits of using an insurance broker:

1. They have expertise.

An insurance broker is a professional who is required to have an insurance broker’s license before they can practice. Because they require formal training, they understand different insurance policies and which ones suit your business. Working with a broker can help you make the right choices and provide peace of mind that you are appropriately covered.

2. They can save you money.

When you want to save money on a purchase, you shop around. With insurance, brokers do this for you by shopping through multiple insurance carriers. They can match your business with the insurer and policy that fits your needs and provides the best value.

3. They can tailor coverage to your needs.

Every business is different, and yours may have some unique risks. An experienced insurance broker will get to know your business and help you select a policy that’s best tailored to your specialized needs. They also may identify areas of risk you haven’t realized and recommend appropriate coverage to protect your business.

4. They can help you with claims.

One of the biggest insurance hassles for small business owners is dealing with claims. You can learn more about the six most common business insurance claims and how to avoid them. Many brokers can help you navigate the challenges associated with claims so you can settle them as quickly and efficiently as possible.

5. They could save you time.

Researching and shopping for insurance can be tedious and time-consuming. When you hire a broker, you can delegate those tasks to an expert who may likely accomplish them in less time. While your broker does the legwork, you’ll have more time to focus on your business.

6. They provide ongoing support.

A broker’s role doesn’t always stop after you’ve purchased a policy. Your broker may continue providing valuable services, such as helping you settle a claim or adjusting your coverage as your business grows and matures. It may be comforting to know you always have a knowledgeable, trusted insurance partner on your side.

Disadvantages of Using a Broker

A broker can help you navigate your insurance needs in many ways, but hiring a broker isn’t for everyone. If you’re still wondering if insurance brokers are worth it, here are a few disadvantages to consider:

1. They may charge a fee.

As previously mentioned, some insurance brokers charge clients a fee, in addition to earning a commission. Fee amounts and how often you’re required to pay them can vary, depending on your state’s insurance code. To avoid surprises, ask about a broker’s fee structure before hiring them to help ensure it aligns with your state’s guidelines and budget.

2. They need vetting.

Whenever you hire a professional, you should make sure they’re legitimate. An insurance broker should be licensed to offer policies in your state. Studies show that around ​30 percent​ of Americans have fallen victim to insurance fraud, so be sure to ask for their license number. You can verify their status with The National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ lookup tool that accesses licensing information for brokers and insurers in all states.

4. They may be driven by incentives.

Brokers shouldn’t advocate for one insurer over another. However, some companies offer insurance brokers bonuses or gifts for bringing in clients. That may sway a broker to sell the products and services of one provider over the other, even if it’s not in your best interest. Beware of any broker who pushes you to buy a policy immediately or doesn’t provide coverage options.

5. They can’t bind the coverage.

Binding is an insurance term that indicates when an insurer officially begins coverage. Insurance brokers cannot bind the coverage themselves, so they must turn the process over to an insurance agent to complete. If you need insurance coverage quickly, the binding authority may be a factor to consider.