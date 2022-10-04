Does Business Liability Insurance Cover Theft? Here's What You Need to Know

Does Commercial General Liability Insurance Cover Theft?

The unhappy ending.

Both our contractor and accountant have general liability (GL) coverage. And they’re wondering “Does general liability cover theft?” As insurance policies go, GL coverage can be a real workhorse. It can financially cover claims and losses from third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury.

To break that down a bit more, general liability insurance usually covers costs that result from your products, services, or business operations:

Third-party bodily injury

Third-party property damage

Personal and advertising injury

Claims arising from product defects

Medical expenses

And more

However, general liability insurance usually does not cover theft of your equipment, tools, and other business property.

This is likely bad news for our business owners who have only GL coverage. But a story like this doesn’t have to end that way.

The happy ending.

Along with GL coverage, both of our savvy business owners purchased additional insurance policies that cover tool and equipment theft. Our contractor was covered by Inland Marine Insurance. This type of policy can financially protect your business from a number of unpleasant situations, such as:

Damage to business property

Theft of business property

And more

After discovering the shed break-in, the contractor contacted the police and filed a report. He also shared that report with his inland marine insurer when he filed a claim (there can often be a requirement to do this within 30 days).

Inland marine insurance can make a lot of sense if, like the contractor in the story, you have movable property (such as your tools and equipment), or you store it at different locations.

Inland marine insurance also can cover theft or damage done to someone else’s property (such as a portable cement mixer that you rented for a job).

Whether it’s property you own or not, an inland marine policy may cover repairs and replacements, up to the policy’s limit.

As for our accountant, she added a business personal property (BPP) policy to her general liability insurance. A BPP policy is similar to inland marine coverage. The key difference is that business personal property insurance typically protects equipment and contents inside your workspace, such as our accountant’s office.

Thanks to the BPP coverage, our accountant will likely be covered for the costs to replace the laptops, printer, and that oh-so-important espresso machine (up to the policy’s limits).

As they often say at the end of a story, “All characters are fictitious. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.” Still, events such as tool and equipment theft can and do happen. So it can be a good idea to be prepared.