Cobb County Business License Guide

Cobb County Business License Renewal

For those who have an existing Cobb County business license, it’s important that the license be kept up to date. All business licenses need to be renewed by December 31st of each calendar year.

You should receive a renewal notice from the county by mail as a reminder. Requirements for renewal are typically the same as the application requirements. Your business license fee will depend on the gross receipts for your business from the previous year. To prove your total gross receipts, you should be prepared to submit financial documentation. This could include:

Georgia Sales Tax Returns

Your most recently filed IRS Income Tax Return

Profit and loss statements for the previous year

Sales reports

An affidavit from an accountant stating the gross receipts for the previous year

Your renewal package, fees, and any supporting documentation should be mailed or presented in person to the Cobb County Business License Division.

Cobb County business license renewal online

Online business license renewals are available only under certain conditions. The first has to do with the status of your existing business license. Online payments are available only if your business license is current. Accounts with overdue payments or missing documents from the previous year will not be eligible for online renewal.

Online renewals are not accepted for businesses with subcontractor deductions.

In order to proceed with an online renewal, you must have the PIN included in your renewal notice. If you didn’t receive a notice or don’t have a PIN, contact the Cobb County Business License Division for assistance.

The online renewal portal can be found here. Online payments are available using only either Visa or Mastercard.

Your online business license renewal package should contain the same forms, affidavits, and other documentation as a paper renewal or application.