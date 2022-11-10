Cobb County Business License Guide

4-minute read
Kristin Vegh
10 November 2022
There’s plenty to love about Cobb County Georgia. Located just a few miles outside Atlanta, the county is made up of six cities and boasts a wide array of natural and manmade attractions. More importantly, it has experienced a high rate of growth in recent years. Between 2010 and 2021, the county saw an 11.4% increase in population.*
Now one of the most populated counties in Georgia, Cobb County could be a great place to start a small business. So how do you get started? Getting set up with a business license is a great way to get your small business on track. Let’s dive deeper into the Cobb County business licensing process.
So what exactly is a business license? Also known as an occupation tax certificate, a business license is a government-issued document. It serves as evidence that a sole proprietor or business has paid their required occupation tax in accordance with their local guidelines.
Any person or company that’s engaged in business — essentially, performing an occupation or trade for profit — is required to obtain a business license for each location where they operate in Cobb County. This includes Form 1099 independent contractors.
The business license requirements in Cobb County are as follows:
You also may be asked to provide a copy of the Georgia Secretary of State Certificate for Corporation or LLC and any state license, if applicable.
Let’s dive into what the business license application entails. Here’s the rundown of what the Cobb County application package must include:
A completed business license application form. It must be signed by the business owner or a W-2 employee of the company.
A notarized Private Employer Affidavit, regardless of whether or not your business has employees. This must be signed by the same person who signed the application form.
A notarized HB 87 citizenship affidavit. This is required by the Georgia Immigration Reform Act, and also must be signed by the signatory of the application form and previous affidavit.
A Cobb County Certificate of Occupancy. This certificate is evidence that building and fire codes are being met for the business’s location.
A secure, verifiable identifying document such as a driver’s license or passport.
For those who are not U.S. citizens, a Green Card (Form I-551) or Employment Authorization Document (Form I-766) must be provided.
Running a small business takes time, dedication, and a lot of hard work. We know how important your business is to you. And we want to help keep it covered.
Simply Business works with small businesses every day to find coverage that fits state requirements, as well as each business’s unique needs. Business insurance helps protect small businesses against losses and liabilities. Start your free online quote today. Tell us about your business and we’ll help get you started.
Get an affordable and customized insurance policy quote in just minutes. So you can get back to what matters: Your business.Start Here>
So you’ve gathered all the required forms and documents for the Cobb County business license application. What now?
Before you can officially submit your application, you need to determine what you need to pay. Your fee will be determined by the Cobb County Business License Division. Email a copy of your application package to them, and they will calculate your business license fee. Their contact information can be found here.
Once your fee has been determined, submit the fee, along with your business license application by mail or in person.
For those who have an existing Cobb County business license, it’s important that the license be kept up to date. All business licenses need to be renewed by December 31st of each calendar year.
You should receive a renewal notice from the county by mail as a reminder. Requirements for renewal are typically the same as the application requirements. Your business license fee will depend on the gross receipts for your business from the previous year. To prove your total gross receipts, you should be prepared to submit financial documentation. This could include:
Your renewal package, fees, and any supporting documentation should be mailed or presented in person to the Cobb County Business License Division.
Online business license renewals are available only under certain conditions. The first has to do with the status of your existing business license. Online payments are available only if your business license is current. Accounts with overdue payments or missing documents from the previous year will not be eligible for online renewal.
Online renewals are not accepted for businesses with subcontractor deductions.
In order to proceed with an online renewal, you must have the PIN included in your renewal notice. If you didn’t receive a notice or don’t have a PIN, contact the Cobb County Business License Division for assistance.
The online renewal portal can be found here. Online payments are available using only either Visa or Mastercard.
Your online business license renewal package should contain the same forms, affidavits, and other documentation as a paper renewal or application.
Looking for new business listings for Cobb County? You’re in luck. Cobb County provides weekly updated new business listings. Those listings can be found here. Once you’ve gotten your Cobb County business license, you will appear in the new business listings.
Being a small business owner can be a juggling act. Not only do you need to keep things running behind the scenes — you also need to be your own advocate. Simply Business is here to help. Simply U is our one-stop resource for ways to grow and protect your business. With everything from how to help prevent workplace falls to advice from top entrepreneurs, we’ve got you covered.
Because helping your business is our business.
*Source.
Written by
Kristin Vegh
After several years of working in insurance while also freelance writing, I've finally found where the two interests intersect. I'm a writer with Simply Business with an insurance processing background and a love of research.
Kristin writes on a number of topics such as small business trends, license reciprocity, and BOP insurance.
This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.