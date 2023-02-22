What is a Commercial Insurance Policy? And How Much is Commercial Insurance in 2023?

How Much is Commercial Insurance?

The cost of business insurance is dependent on a variety of factors. Some of most common types include:

What type of business you’re operating, and your trade

Where your business is located

What services your business provides

How many people you employ

Your revenue

These factors go into determining your small business’s risk level. If your services are related to a trade that puts you or your employees into relatively high-risk situations, this will impact your insurance premium.

Is commercial insurance expensive?

The other factor that impacts your commercial insurance premium is the type of coverage you may need. Since “commercial insurance” refers to a panel of various coverage types, the expense will vary greatly, depending on what’s being covered and whether you’ve elected for any add-ons.

Additionally, certain insurance providers specialize in specific trades, so prices can vary, based on the carrier. Ultimately, shopping quotes with different carriers will help you get a better idea of general price points for the insurance your business may need.

Is commercial insurance more expensive than personal insurance?

It’s difficult to compare commercial insurance and personal insurance because it’s like comparing apples to oranges. Just as business insurance refers to a wide variety of coverage types, there are also a large number of different types of personal insurance.

A good rule of thumb with insurance is to think about what is being insured rather than strictly considering policy type. As mentioned above, in general, an insurance premium will be calculated based on a variety of factors, such as the value of what’s being insured and the overall risk it is subject to.

A high-value company may end up with a higher insurance premium than an individual with certain personal policies insuring less valuable items. Likewise, insuring a small business with no employees may be less expensive than insuring a luxury car for personal use.

Why are commercial insurance rates going up?

Recent years have seen a trend in increased premiums across many commercial insurance product lines. While it’s common for industry rates to increase over time, the recent hikes have been linked mostly to inflation and extreme weather events.