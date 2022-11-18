Florida License Reciprocity Guide

Although it may be known as a top vacation destination spot, Florida is also a popular state to move to. According to the Annual Movers Study, the Sunshine State was among the top-ten states with the most new residents in 2021. And with good reason. The state boasts everything from expansive beaches to internationally beloved theme parks.

While moving to Florida comes with its perks, the logistics can be daunting. If you hold a professional license for your career or trade and you want to continue doing that work after your move, you’ll have to learn about Florida’s license reciprocity guidelines to see if your license will transfer.

So what exactly is license reciprocity? In general, the phrase refers to a mutual agreement between states allowing licensed professionals to more easily obtain licenses when they move to a different state. In some cases, this may mean a license is transferable without any additional steps through mutual recognition. In other cases, it may mean that certain aspects of the application process — such as coursework and licensing exams — can be waived.

License reciprocity guidelines are different in every state. And to complicate things further, guidelines can vary drastically between license types. This guide is here to help. Read on to learn about license reciprocity in Florida for some common trades.