New Insights into Food Safety Best Practices - What You Need to Know

The New Food Safety Challenges

When I was in college, a few of us would make our weekly weekend pilgrimage to a pizza joint just off campus. The place was run-down, but “the pie” was phenomenal.

So, too, was the experience. The open kitchen allowed us to watch the chef (who was the owner) flip the dough high in the air. It would spin like a wagon wheel before falling to the back of his hands, where he’d stretch, turn, and flip it again until finally slapping it down on the pan and pounding it with flour like he wanted nothing more to do with it.

Part of what made the experience so fascinating to watch? The guy always had a lit cigar wedged in the corner of his mouth as he made his pizza pies. How times have changed!

Challenges to safe food handling practices are influencing new rules and regulations that you should be aware of. Let’s look at how they — and other influences — are impacting the food industry. And what you can do to better protect your customers — and yourself.

Changes in our food production and supply, including more imported foods.

Many food production and supply challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic still linger. A shortage of labor is one of them.

Labor shortage affects the food supply chain at every level. Across the country, agricultural supply chains have been stalled and slowed in producing, processing, and delivering food to consumers. When there are delays in food reaching shelves, spoilage may occur. When businesses are understaffed, safety precautions may be missed. Overall, it can threaten food safety.

That is probably something my cigar-smoking, pizza-making restaurant owner from college never had to worry about. When he needed ingredients for his pizzas, he placed his orders for dough, cheese, sauce, meat, and vegetables, and they probably arrived each week without a hitch. It might not be that easy today.

Today, he might need to find new suppliers for certain ingredients. The effort could require him to search outside the country to find what he needs. And that could open a Pandora’s box of other food safety-related issues.

In fact, according to this article, the United States imports foods from nearly 200 countries, many of which have pesticide and food-safety regulations that vary from those in the U.S.

Importing food from countries with less stringent food safety regulations or oversight can increase the chances of microbiological contamination, undeclared allergens and preservatives, banned antibiotics, and lead contamination of foods and packaging making their way into the food chain.

On top of that, food imports may also make it more difficult to trace food origins should contamination arise.

So if you’re in the food services industry, it might be a good idea to follow the Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO). They have a listing of resources to keep you informed on all sorts of topics related to food safety, including imports.

Changes in the environment leading to food contamination.

Climate change is a hot topic these days (no pun intended). It’s also a serious food-safety issue.

It’s tough enough growing crops under ideal conditions. But add rising temperatures and flooding from extreme storms to the mix, and you have a recipe for contamination.

Excessive heat increases the chances of food spoilage. Excessive heat increases the chances of pathogens such as bacteria and fungi to sprout up, contaminating crops.

It also puts pressure on businesses within the food supply chain, such as transportation systems, to optimize cooling controls in trucks and holding stations, and come up with ways to deliver foods faster to market to prevent spoilage.

Excessive rains and drastic weather events also increase the likelihood of chemicals getting washed away from industrial sites and carried into water sources, potentially contaminating them. These water sources are then used to irrigate the land and crops, potentially passing on contamination into the food.

If you’re interested in learning more about this topic, check out this report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

New and emerging bacteria, toxins, and antibiotic resistance.

Every year, over 660,000 people in the United States get sick from Salmonella or Campylobacter. They’re two of the top-five germs that contaminate food such as meats, fruits, and vegetables, and spread to people through consumption, causing food poisoning.

The ongoing problem with these strains for restaurant food safety is that they are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics and antifungal drugs that are sometimes applied as pesticides to manage plants and crop disease — or treat livestock.

If you work in the food-services industry or are concerned with restaurant safety, you may want to check out what the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), and the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) are all doing to detect, respond, contain, and prevent resistant foodborne infections.

Or to learn more about antimicrobial resistance in the food supply, including the impact of COVID-19 on antimicrobial resistance in the U.S., check out this site.

Sustainability — and food labels.

Crops and animals need air, land, and water to survive. Caring for the animals — and the environmental resources on which they depend — is key to the future of sustainable farming.

A good way to know if this is happening? Research food companies and read all food labels prior to buying. A good label will help indicate whether foods have been raised and produced in ways that align with your values — and according to food safety measures.

For example, food that’s label “Certified Regenerative” ensures the food has been produced using agricultural practices that help maintain soil, water, air and biodiversity. To learn what different food labels mean, check out this food label guide.