Starting a business is an exciting time. You’re optimistic about what the future holds and ready to turn your dream into a reality.

Then you visit your state government’s website and get lost in a sea of confusing jargon, hard-to-find information, and lengthy to-do lists.

If you’re feeling confused about whether you need a Georgia business license and worried about doing something wrong, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve searched the state sites and analyzed the applications to give you a simple guide to GA business registration.

Take a deep breath, and let’s get started.

Do I Need a GA Business License?

What is a business license? A GA business license helps the state make sure you are who you say you are, and that you’re qualified to run a company. These are sometimes called business tax certificates, since they also help the state track you for taxes.

In Georgia, companies generally need to get an operating license from their county or city. Depending on the type of work you do, you also may need a state or federal agency license.

For example, The Secretary of State regulates interior designers, architects, cosmetologists, electrical contractors, plumbers, and more. Eleven professions require a federal license or permit, which you can review here.

While getting a business license will require you to jump through a few hoops, it’s worth it. For starters, it puts you on the right side of the law to avoid potential penalties or fines. Plus, you’ll look professional to potential customers if you’re licensed and insured.

GA Business Registration: Here's How to Do It

1. Have your business details and registration handy.

Each city or county’s application may vary slightly, but all will request information about you and your business. To make the actual application process easier, we suggest having the following on hand:

Personal information like your name, address, phone number, and driver’s license number.

Business details including your business name, Federal Tax ID, EIN, or Social Security number, and address.

Exam or education proof when applicable.

Proof of insurance as a Certificate of Insurance (COI) for your general liability insurance policy.

Additionally, GA business owners will need to submit notarized SAVE and E-Verify affidavits. Here’s a quick breakdown:

The SAVE program, or Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, verifies your citizenship or citizen status

E-Verify is a Department of Homeland Security program that confirms an employee’s eligibility to work. If you have eleven or more employees, you need to register with E-Verify to receive an operating license in some cities. If you have fewer than eleven employees, you may need to provide proof that you’re exempt.

Your city will usually include these forms on their website or the application.

2. Visit your city or county’s website.

You’ll need to contact your local business licensing office to apply for an operating license. To make this a bit easier for you, we’ve rounded up the websites you’ll likely need to visit for a few of Georgia’s largest cities:

Remember also to check with the Secretary of State’s website here for profession-specific instructions. The easiest way to find your application is by selecting your business type under the “Boards and Licensed Professions” tab.

3. Follow your city, county, and/or licensing body’s application instructions.

Depending on where you live, you might need to take a trip down to city hall to get your GA business license. While some towns let you mail your application documents, other locations may want to complete everything in person.

Even if you’re able to mail your application and supporting documents, you’ll probably have to get your SAVE and E-Verify documents notarized in person.

4. Pay an application fee and wait for your license.

Once you have all of your documentation ready, it’s time to pay your licensing fee and submit your application. You can submit a new business application anytime, but be aware of your town’s deadlines for annual or bi-annual renewal.

The waiting time for receiving your license will depend on where you live, who you’re applying with, and how many requests they’re currently processing. Generally, submitting documents in person can cut down on some wait time since it won’t have to work its way through the mail. If your town allows an online application, you can skip the lines and mailing times.

State of GA Business License

For a state of GA business license, “You have to spend money to make money.” Business licenses come with an upfront fee, plus renewal costs. The two main fee structures you might see are:

A fixed fee based on your location and occupation

A sliding scale based on tax fees in line with your annual revenue

This means, for example, that a startup in Savannah may pay $85 in taxes based on its revenue, while an accountant in Atlanta may instead be responsible for $125 in fixed fees. Thankfully, renewal costs are usually cheaper than getting a new license.

GA Business License and Liability Insurance: What You Need to Know

There’s one more term you may come across in your license application that you should be aware of: business insurance. Sometimes, your state or local government requires you to have general liability insurance to cover any accidents, third-party property damage claims, or injuries.

Business insurance is typically required for jobs that could be dangerous or put customers at risk. However, every business can benefit from a custom policy. You’ll gain peace of mind, and you’ll look professional and trustworthy to potential customers.

If you want to quickly complete something that may be on your business license to-do list, use our free quote comparison tool to find your perfect insurance plan.

All Businesses Grow One Step at a Time

Go ahead and pat yourself on the back for getting your business license ball rolling. Your work isn’t over yet, but taking the time to get organized first will make the process easier.

Our hope with these guides is to make setting up your business simpler so that you can get back to doing what you do best. If you ever start to feel overwhelmed, remember that every business grows one step at a time. You’ve got this.