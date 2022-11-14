Gwinnett County Business License Guide

From its booming communities and bustling city life to its nationally recognized school system and beautifully maintained natural spaces, Georgia’s Gwinnett County’s blend of city and suburbia supports its tagline “Vibrantly Connected.”

And it’s not just a great place to live. It’s a great place to own a small business, too. According to this 2022 State of the County report, 1,811 small businesses were awarded $26 million in financial assistance through the Small Business Assistance Program.

Although it’s easy to get excited about these figures when thinking about your own small business, let’s do first things first. Before you open your doors, you’ll need a business license — or what Gwinnett County calls an “Occupational Tax Certificate.”

In this article, we’ll guide you through how to get one, where to get one, and how much it may cost.

Let’s get going!

How to Get a Business License in Gwinnett County

The good news about getting a business license in Gwinnett County? You can skip the public lines and do it all online. In-person visits are not typically required.

Here’s how it works: There are two types of “locations” in Gwinnett County — incorporated (or municipalities) and unincorporated. The difference is a municipality has its own local governing body, while an unincorporated location is governed by the county. Let’s look at how to obtain a business license in each location next.

How to get a business license in an incorporated Gwinnett County location.

If you are planning to locate a business inside the city limits of a municipality, then you usually need to apply for a business license in Gwinnett County directly through the appropriate city government. Here’s how to do that:

Gwinnett County is home to 16 municipalities. Click on the one where you plan to run your business and it will take you to the appropriate landing page on your city government’s website.

If you don’t see information about “business licenses” or “occupational tax certificates” on the menu bar at the top of the landing page, try typing either phrase in the search bar section. It should bring you to the right place.

If it doesn’t, visit the “About Licensing and Revenue” section on Gwinnett County’s website and click on either the “New Business License Application” or “Renewal License” arrows.

When you do, it will give you access to:

New business license applications

Renewal business license applications

A video about how to get a Gwinnett County business registration profile

Instructions for submitting an application

Information about the documents you are required to submit with your application

And more

How to get a business license in an unincorporated Gwinnett County location.

If you plan to locate a business development in an unincorporated area, the Licensing and Revenue Office will issue your business license. Follow the link, look for “New Business License Application,” and follow the instructions.