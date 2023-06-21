Men's Health Month: Developing Good Habits for Long-term Health

Health Risks for Starting a Business

As a small business owner, your job can take over your life. You’re working long hours, racing to meet deadlines while chasing down new business. Your health is probably the last thing on your mind. But when you’re overworked, physical and mental stress can take a toll on your body, that can lead to serious health risks.

Whether you’re working in construction or crunching numbers all day, here are some of the potential health issues to look out for:

1. Chronic stress.

Running a business means long hours, endless responsibilities, and constant uncertainty. Even when you’re keeping up with the daily grind, you may not realize you’re overwhelmed. It’s easy for stress to creep up on you, putting you at risk for developing more serious issues such as depression, anxiety, and heart disease.

2. Sleep deprivation.

Pulling an all-nighter to get more work done may feel like a win, but it’s not. The CDC reports that adults who get less than seven hours of sleep a night are more likely to have chronic health conditions than those who get enough sleep. Sleep deprivation also makes you irritable and stressed, which is never good for business.

3. Back pain.

It’s no surprise that heavy lifting puts you at risk for back injuries, but sitting at a desk all day can contribute to back problems too. Chronic back pain can affect your concentration and may limit your ability to get your work done, so the sooner you address it, the better.

4. Obesity.

When you’re busy, it’s easy to fall into a pattern of eating on the run — and not running. An unhealthy diet combined with a lack of exercise can lead to weight gain and a variety of other health issues. Obesity affects approximately 75% of men 40 years or older in the United States, and it’s a huge risk factor for developing prostate cancer.

5. Social isolation.

Many small business owners work independently, which can create a lonely environment. And if you work from home, it may become even more socially isolating. Loneliness is linked to depression and anxiety, and one study claims the effects can be as damaging as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.