Horry County Business License Guide

Do I Need a Business License in Horry County?

Yes. Although South Carolina doesn’t require statewide business licenses, each city and nine counties (Horry is one of them) require that you have a business license.

Where you go within that county to get your license depends on where you specifically plan to locate your business.

Each municipality (city or town) administers its own business licenses and has its own processes in place for getting them. So let’s look at that next.

How Do I Get a Horry County Business License?

Different cities in Horry County may have different rules, regulations, and systems for obtaining a business license. Fear not. We’ve done the research to point you in the right direction.

To learn more about how to get your business license in Horry County, click one of the locations below in which you plan to conduct your business:

Within the city limits of Myrtle Beach

Within the city limits of North Myrtle Beach

Within the city limits of Conway

Within the city limits of Surfside Beach

Within the city limits of Loris

In Horry County but not in any other municipality

In addition, you may need other special licenses, depending on the type of business you run and industry you’re in, whether it’s personal services, food services, construction, or something else.

Horry County Business License Application

There are a few ways you can find the application needed for a business license in Horry County:

Go to your local government’s website, do a search for “business licenses,” and look for a link that takes you to the form; or Call your Town Office and ask them to send you one; or Keep reading.

Since the purpose of this article is to make the process as easy as possible for you, let’s focus on the third option. Here are some helpful links that will either take you straight to the online application — or give you the address where you can pick one up.

1. Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Business License Application.

2. North Myrtle Beach. You may request a North Myrtle Beach business license application by mail or pick one up in the Business License Office located at:

1018 2nd Avenue S

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

3. Conway. Conway Business License Application. You also may request an application by mail, phone (843-488-7631), or in person at the Business License Office located at:

1000 2nd Avenue in the City Hall Annex

4. Surfside Beach. Surfside Business License Application. Important information about the business license application also can be found here. Return your application in person or by mail to the Business License Department:

210 U.S. Hwy. 17 S., Surfside Beach, SC 29575

843-913-6342

5. Loris. You can get an application by calling the Business License Clerk at:

3909 Walnut Street

843-756-4004

6. Horry County (not in any other municipality). Horry County Business License Application. Return the completed application to the Business License Department at: P.O. Box 1275, Conway, SC 29528.

You also can contact them with questions at 843-915-5620.