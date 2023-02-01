Leasing vs. Buying Equipment: How to Make a Major Purchase Wisely

What Factors Should be Considered When Determining Whether to Buy or Lease Major Equipment?

As a first step, it’s essential to educate yourself on the pros and cons of buying vs. leasing equipment. Let�’s start with some of the advantages of buying equipment.

Buying Pros

1. Cheaper: If you have money in the bank and your cash flow forecast looks solid, buying equipment outright may be your best option, especially if you’re confident the item will have a long shelf life. Over time, buying may end up being cheaper than renting or leasing, depending on the item.

2. Easier: Buying can be easier because there are typically no confusing agreements or contracts to fill out. You simply find the equipment that best meets your needs and pay for it. Done!

3. More choice: Leasing might sound appealing until you realize you’re often limited by a vendor’s inventory. Buying allows you to shop around, compare prices, and purchase exactly what you need.

4. Greater control: Owning gives you total control, including swift repairs that meet your high-quality standards. You won’t have to wait for issues to be addressed or ask permission to make changes.

5. Builds equity: If your needs do change or the technology becomes obsolete, owning allows you to sell and potentially recover some of your cost.

6. Tax benefits: If you look at the tax benefits of leasing equipment vs. buying, buying equipment offers small businesses some fantastic incentives. If you finance a business purchase, you can typically deduct the interest as an expense. And with some business assets such as automobiles, you may be able to deduct the vehicle’s depreciation.

Even better, Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code allows businesses to deduct the full purchase price of qualifying equipment purchased or financed during the tax year. For most small businesses, the entire cost of equipment may be able to be written off on their Income Tax Return (up to $1,160,000). The U.S. government created this as an incentive for businesses to invest in their own assets by purchasing equipment.

As with all tax-related issues, consult an accountant or tax professional for guidance regarding your specific business.

Buying Cons

As with any major decision, it’s best to look at the potential cons, downsides, and minuses.

1. Greater up-front costs: In some cases, purchasing equipment may not be the best option if the initial cost of the investment is too high. High up-front costs may discourage you from buying exactly what you need, possibly causing you to settle for a less desirable option.

2. Cash crunch: Buying equipment also ties up cash you may need for other expenses such as that pay raise your star employee has been asking for. Even if you borrow money, you’ll likely be required to make a down payment of about 20 percent depending on the requirements. Low-interest loans have made financing equipment very attractive in the past, but lately, interest rates have been on the rise. So do the math on the long-term cost before assuming a financed purchase is your best bet.

3. Maintenance costs: Owning means you’re responsible for all maintenance, including the cost. And you could potentially be burdened with faulty equipment that you can’t return or sell. If you do decide to make a purchase, review the product warranty carefully to determine if — and for how long — it covers defects and repairs.

4. Risk of obsolescence: Today’s technology and software updates happen at lightning speed. And owning a piece of equipment might mean you’ll soon be stuck with yesterday's technology. If the core value of your equipment is based on rapidly changing technology, you may be better off leasing.

Leasing Pros

1. Lower up-front cost: With a lease, you likely have easy, predictable payments spread over time, making it a great option for new businesses that may be tight on cash. Even if funds are available, you may want to hold off on large expenditures until you can predict your cash flow needs more accurately. Leasing means you’ll have more cash on hand for those inevitable new business surprise expenses.

2. Credit benefits: Leasing may be a good option if you're looking to build your credit.

3. More flexible: Leasing allows you to adapt and try something new without the commitment of high up-front costs.

4. Tech upgrades: If your business requires regular tech updates to stay relevant, leasing reduces the risk of obsolescence. Be sure to check that your contract allows for technology upgrades if needed. Leasing also may put the responsibility of properly disposing old equipment on the vendor.

5. Easy tax deductions: Lease payments are typically considered tax deductible by the IRS.

6. No maintenance costs: With a lease, you typically don’t pay for maintenance. If something breaks, the leasing company should fix it.

Leasing Cons

1. High total cost: Depending on the length of the lease term, the cost of leasing equipment usually exceeds its purchase price. Some leasing options also require interest.

2. No equity: Since you don’t own the equipment, you can’t sell and recoup some of your investment.

3. Poor maintenance standards: Maintenance is typically controlled by the leasing company. Free maintenance sounds nice until you’re faced with poor quality standards and a slow turnaround time.

5. Limited choice: With a lease, the availability of products may be limited. Your favorite brand could be out of stock or not carried at all, limiting your choice to something that doesn’t meet your needs.

5. Unfavorable terms: Leaser beware! Some agreements may lock you into unfavorable terms. If your lease doesn’t include upgrades and your term hasn’t ended, you may be left with obsolete equipment.