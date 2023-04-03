Networking Solutions for Small Business

6 Networking Tips for Business Owners

So you think you need to network more. Now what? Here are our small business networking tips for making the most of any opportunity.

1. Bring something to the table.

Making connections with other business owners is a great starting point for networking. But it’s important to recognize that you have a lot more to offer than just your presence. Your experience is valuable and important to share.

Have a new point-of-sale system that’s making your transactions easier? Maybe you read an article that could help other small business owners. You might even have services or connections to professionals — accountants, lawyers, even cleaners! — who you can recommend emphatically.

You can gain a lot from networking with others, but if you have your own insights and tips, it makes the connection more valuable for everyone. Having something at the ready that you can offer when meeting fellow business owners can help you stand out and forge strong relationships.

2. Be sure to engage others.

When you love your work, it can be easy to talk about it endlessly. It’s understandable — your experience is information you likely feel the most confident sharing! However, it’s important to bring the conversation back to the business owner or entrepreneur you’re networking with.

Ask about their business, the challenges they’re facing, and their victories. You can even ask about hobbies. It’s important to not be nosy, but curiosity shows that you’re friendly, engaging, and interested in their input. These are all traits that will help put you in a strong position to make great professional connections.

3. Let others speak.

As an extension of asking questions, it’s also crucial that you make a strong impression in the conversation. How you comport yourself matters. When someone is speaking, it can be tempting to jump in with your two cents’ worth. Maybe your peer is saying something funny, or is speaking about something you have experience with.

Fight the urge to interrupt. Even if your intention is good — for example, eagerness, excitement, feeling engaged with the topic — cutting someone off in conversation or speaking over them can add unnecessary tension to the interaction. Be careful to not jump in before your associate has finished speaking, and wait for a natural opening in the conversation.

4. Follow up.

Connecting with someone at a networking event is great, but it runs the risk of fading after the event ends. That’s why following up with your new small business acquaintances is so important.

Make sure you exchange contact information. This way you can send an email, a LinkedIn message, or a quick text to thank them for their time. Let them know you’d love to provide assistance in the future, or open the door for future meet-ups. Continuing the conversation can help you build networking relationships that last.

5. Look for local organizations.

Being a small business owner can be lonely at times. But it’s important to remember there are networking options for small business and that many others are in the same boat. There may be entrepreneurs in your community who run organizations, host events, or even conduct mentoring programs to help small business owners network.

There are four primary types of in-person networking organizations:

Casual contact networks. These tend to be general, inviting small businesses from all kinds of industries to meet. This might include mixers or monthly meet-ups.

Strong contact networks. These organizations are intended specifically for exchanging business referrals. They might meet regularly, and often limit membership so there isn’t much industry overlap.

Community service clubs. This type of networking is more of a long game. You can build strong bonds with other business owners while giving back to the community.

Professional associations. These organizations tend to gather people working in the same industry. They’re a great opportunity to learn from peers and exchange ideas and advice.

In addition to these offline options, social media also provides networking opportunities. Facebook groups and LinkedIn could be just the ticket for finding fellow entrepreneurs to forge connections with.

6. Host a meet-and-greet.

If you don’t see many small business networking events happening in your community, it might be your sign to host one yourself. Think outside the box. It could be a small business owner happy hour, a cookout, or even a more formal event with an inspirational speaker. By hosting, you will stand out as someone with initiative and creativity. There’s great networking potential in bringing entrepreneurs together.