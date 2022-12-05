What You Need to Know About Ohio Workers’ Compensation Insurance

Ohio Workers Compensation Self Insurance

I mentioned earlier that there’s a second option for obtaining workers’ comp insurance in Ohio (aside from the state-funded program). And that’s through self-insurance.

Self-insurance means you, as the business owner, put money aside to cover potential workers’ comp claims. Not all states allow it. However, in Ohio, self-insurance is an option.

However, to self-insure in Ohio you are required to put aside a substantial amount of money upfront, and certain requirements may not apply to every business.

Some of the requirements to qualify for self-insurance in Ohio include:

Permission from the Ohio Secretary of State to do business in Ohio

Two years’ experience with the state-funded program

Demonstrated strong financial stability

Specified bank accounts

Certified health or medical management plan

All forms and types of supporting documents that you need to submit with your application, along with mailing information, can be found here.

Ohio Workers’ Compensation Certificate of Insurance

Once the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation processes and approves your application, they’ll issue you a certificate of coverage. It’s valid from the effective date of coverage through the end of the policy year. They’ll also resend one each year with your premium installment schedule.

In case you don’t know, Ohio law requires you to post a copy of this certificate in a highly visible location at your work site or place of business.

Workers’ Compensation Insurance Ohio Rates

The rate you pay in part depends on the type of business you have. If the risk of injury is high as a result of the hazards that accompany the job (e.g., roofing business), then your rate may be on the higher side. If the risk is lower (e.g., catering business), then the rate will likely be lower.

Here’s how it works: When you apply for workers’ comp coverage, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will look to the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) for a classification — or code that best describes your business. A unique rate is assigned to each classification. That base rate is used to estimate your premium payment.

Cost of Ohio Workers’ Compensation Insurance

If you’re interested in learning about more than just how the rates work, check out this 4-minute video. It’ll take you through the actual breakdown of the equation and show you how costs are calculated.

Are Contractors in Ohio Required to Have Workers’ Compensation Insurance?

In Ohio, workers’ compensation insurance is mandatory if you have employees. It’s optional if you don’t. That’s fairly straightforward.

However, sometimes that line is blurred when it comes to subcontractors and independent contractors because of confusion over who’s considered the employer versus the employee.

The general rule is if you’re an independent contractor or subcontractor who “controls the selection of materials, traveling routes, and quality of performance of another worker,” then you employ that person and are required to provide workers’ compensation coverage for them.

Otherwise, you’re off the hook. Although it can still be a good idea to consider workers’ compensation insurance for yourself. You can learn more about that in this helpful article.

The Buckeye Spirit

Being a Buckeye is often a point of pride for many Ohioans. The same goes for owning a small business and making sure your employees are cared for should they miss work due to a job-related injury or illness.

Your state has you covered on that front, with a program in place that lets you purchase workers’ compensation insurance.

As for the other aspects of protecting your business? That’s where pride comes into play for us on the Simply Business® team. We’ve got your back.