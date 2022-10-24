Personal Advertising Injury Coverage

Given how specific it is, personal and advertising injury coverage may seem a bit niche. But it can help protect you and your business in a number of ways. If, for instance, your business misrepresents another business, causing it potential financial losses, personal and advertising injury coverage may help financially protect your business (up to your policy limits).

Coverage B is there in the event your business is obligated to pay damages for libel, slander, and other personal and advertising injuries, for example. The coverage may also pay for legal expenses relating to a personal and advertising injury lawsuit.

Examples of personal injury

One scenario that could potentially lead to a personal injury is if a shop owner falsely believes that a customer has shoplifted. If you or another employee detains the shopper in question to wait for authorities and it turns out your suspicions were unfounded, that would likely be considered false detainment. You could be liable for damages if the shopper takes legal action.

Another example is the real-life case of Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. v. Greenmoss Builders, Inc. In this case, Dun & Bradstreet erroneously reported that Greenmoss Builders had filed for bankruptcy. This error was potentially damaging to Greenmoss Builders’ business.

Advertising injury example

For a real-world example of advertising injury — specifically, copyright infringement — look at the case of Rogers v. Koons. In this case, photographer Art Rogers took and sold a photograph of a couple holding puppies. Artist Jeff Koons used the image as the inspiration for a statue for an art exhibit. The court ruled that the photograph and statue were, indeed, similar enough to qualify as copyright infringement.

Another example can be found in Vitamin Energy, LLC v. Evanston Insurance Company. Vitamin Energy was sued by a competing energy drink brand for false and misleading advertising. When Evanston Insurance, Vitamin Energy’s commercial general liability insurance carrier, refused to cover the company, Vitamin Energy appealed that the original claim fell under the umbrella of advertising injury. The court ultimately agreed, and Evanston Insurance was directed to cover the related costs.