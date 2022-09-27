How to Handle a Slip-and-Fall Accident

How to Control Slips, Trips, and Falls in the Workplace

While there is no singular way to avoid workplace mishaps entirely, there are plenty of ways to reduce them. Here are some actionable steps that you can take to ensure that your workplace is as safe and hazard-free as possible.

1. Address spills.

Any wet patch of floor could be dangerous if left for too long. Make sure to clean up wet floors as soon as you notice them. Use the right type of cleaner — some cleaning products can make the floor more slippery so you’ll want to avoid those. Use clear signage to alert people to wet floors.

2. Keep walkways clear.

Be on the lookout for anything that could potentially cause someone to trip. Make sure furniture and equipment are situated out of walkways so that everyone on the worksite has a clear path. Keep an eye out for any stray objects and clutter such as boxes, tools, and cables that could cause issues if undetected. Move anything out of the way that is blocking a walkway.

3. Use protective floor mats.

Floor mats can serve a number of purposes in the workplace. If you have areas that regularly get slippery or where extra traction is needed, consider a floor mat to add tread. Peel-and-stick floor mats can prevent the mats from bunching up and causing an additional hazard.

Additionally, it’s good practice to have mats available during inclement weather. Having mats at your entryway or anywhere water or slush could get tracked in can prevent slick floors.

4. Consistent housekeeping.

Good housekeeping is not limited to cleaning up spills. It includes maintaining a clean and functional workplace. Be sure to keep storage drawers closed when they’re not in use. Cover or tape down cables that lay across walkways. Tape down any rugs or mats to ensure they lay flat.

5. Good lighting.

Clear lines of sight are crucial, particularly around heavy machinery and tools. Make sure all walkways, stairwells, and work areas are fully and clearly lit.

6. Safety training.

Even with the best of intentions, it is easy for anyone to become lax with their workplace safety protocol. Provide regular safety training sessions to keep every employee up to speed and knowledgeable on how to maintain a safe work space.

7. Signage.

If your workplace contains sudden changes in floor height that can’t be quickly corrected, be sure to use signage to notify workers and clients of the change. This might include signs alerting people to watch out for a sudden step or drop, or a raised door threshold.

8. Proper attire.

Some industries have regular water and oil spills, creating a high risk of slips. Make sure your employees have appropriate, slip-resistant shoes to avoid a catastrophe.