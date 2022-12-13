Apply for a Business License in San Jose

So how do you apply for a San José business license? You’ll need to gather some information about your business and submit all documentation to City Hall. Here’s everything you need to know.

San Jose business license application.

Your San José business tax certificate application will include the following:

The date you started business in the city. A Tax Identification Number. The principal owner’s driver’s license number. Contact information such as a phone number and email address. The address of every San José location where you conduct business. The following, if they apply to your trade:

Contractor's permit number or type.

State seller's permit number.

County health permit number.

For businesses registering for the first time, you’ll receive your tax invoice by mail in 5-10 business days. Once you receive the invoice, you can make your payment online, in person, by mail, or by phone. In-person transactions are by appointment only — you can find an available time slot here.

Pricing guidelines can be found here, but be sure to wait for your exact dollar amount to be determined by the city before making a payment.

If you pay using a credit card, expect a 2.4% service fee. If your payment is rejected, you will be charged a $19.25 NSF returned payment fee. Also good to keep in mind — there is no grace period for late payments, and a penalty fee may be applied.