Small Business 2023 Tax Deadlines — What You Need to Know

April 18, 2023

Since April 15 is on a Saturday and the 17th is Emancipation Day, this year’s deadline for individual filers, sole proprietors, and C corporations falls on April 18, 2023.

Estimated quarterly payments

For many taxpayers, April 18, 2023, is the deadline for filing individual income tax returns and often represents the end of the annual tax season. However, if your business pays taxes each quarter, the cycle begins anew.

Form 1040-ES, Estimated Tax for Individuals (Payment Voucher 1) must be filed with your first 2023 estimated quarterly tax payment. This form helps you calculate your estimated quarterly payment.

Individual tax returns are due April 18, 2023.

Tax day can be stressful for many of us. It’s the deadline to file individual tax returns (Form 1040).

You may be able to qualify for Free File software from the IRS if your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less. According to the IRS, you’ll need a computer and an email address in order to get started on the Free File website.

Reporting Income or Loss as a Sole Proprietor

You’ll need to use Schedule C (Form 1040) to report income or loss from a business that you operated as a sole proprietor. The IRS considers you a business if:

Your primary purpose for engaging in the activity is for income or profit

You are involved in the activity with continuity and regularity

2023 Tax Deadline Extensions

Tax deadlines can sneak up on us. If you find yourself needing more time to complete your forms, you can file for an extension. While that will buy you some time, there are some important things to be aware of.

It’s more time to file, not more time to pay — Using Form 4868 gets you only more time to file your tax forms. If you owe money to the IRS, you’re still required to make a payment by April 18, 2023.

It can be better to overpay — If you’re unsure about the amount you may owe, some find it a good idea to send the IRS a bit more. If, in the end, you overpay, you’ll get a refund. On the other hand, if you end up underpaying, you’ll likely have to pay interest on the additional amount you owed.

Disaster situations

Individuals and businesses affected by tornadoes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters can be granted extensions and other tax relief from the IRS. If natural disasters have had a negative impact on you or your business, you can find out about any potential extensions or other relief on the IRS website.

C Corporation tax return deadline

April 18 is the deadline for filing C Corporation tax returns (Form 1120). It’s also the deadline if you need to file for an extension (Form 7004).

State tax returns

Laws and requirements for filing taxes vary among states. You can get some quick information about your particular state here.