6 Tips for Using AI in Your Small Business

2-minute read
Courtney Hayes
6 July 2023
As a small business owner, you’re always looking to do more with less, and the struggle to compete can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. But the power of artificial intelligence (AI) seeks to level the playing field, and its awe-inspiring potential could be a game changer. This guide will help you navigate the hype and steer you toward tools that can help your small business thrive.
One of the most powerful AI technologies available to small businesses right now is “generative AI,” so called because it allows you to quickly generate high-quality content. With generative AI tools such as Open AI’s free ChatGPT, you can increase your productivity without expensive human labor. It’s an easyway to dip your toe in the AI pond. And it’s fun!
ChatGPT has made headlines, but other chatbots such as Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s Bard are also competing for dominance in the generative AI arms race.
Generative AI has also made headlines for some not so flattering reasons as well. We cover some of them in this companion article. Because of all this, it’s a good idea to have clear policies and procedures for how your company will use AI and vet its content.
Interested in learning more about how AI can help you work smarter? Here are six ways AI can help supercharge your small business:
Looking to start a new business? Enter your skills, interests, and budget, and ChatGPT can generate a list of options that match your preferences. Generative AI Chatbots also can help you brainstorm business names and strategies.
Simply enter details about your new venture, and ChatGPT can help you create a business plan. Once complete, ask your chatbot to write an email introducing you and your business to the world.
No time to read? AI chatbots can skim dozens of articles or technical documents and generate fairly accurate summaries on just about any topic. It also can provide actionable tips for developing a growth strategy and boosting sales.
By entering a few basic parameters, AI Chatbots can generate engaging content for websites, blogs, email campaigns, and social media posts in seconds. And Open AI’s DALL-E 2 can create jaw-dropping artwork, logos, and designs from a simple text prompt.
Many AI tools are now being incorporated into the productivity platforms you may already be using. Microsoft will soon roll out more ChatGPT technology into its Office 365 and Teams applications. Google is doing the same with Gmail and Google Workspace. And Mailchimp, Constant Contact, and GoDaddy recently launched new AI offerings specifically aimed at small businesses. Learn to leverage these upgrades!
AI-powered accounting systems such as QuickBooks, Xero, and Zoho Books can save businesses significant time and money by automating repetitive and time- consuming accounting tasks. AI accounting software also can help businesses identify fraud, reduce costs, and increase revenue. As with most financial related decisions, it's a good idea to consult with a professional before utilizing any of these tools in your business.
Get an affordable & customized policy in just minutes. So you can get back to what matters: Your business.Start Here>
Much like AI, our tech can make insuring a business fast, easy, and affordable. We also understand small business owners and have licensed agents available to help find coverage, review quotes, and answer questions. It’s high-tech and human-tech.
With Simply Business®, you can shop, compare, and buy business insurance policies from some of the nation’s most trusted insurers — all in mere minutes. Tell us a little bit about your business. We do the legwork. Use our free quote tool to get started with policy options from the nation’s top insurers. If you see a policy option you like, you can click to buy it. It really is that simple!
Got questions? We can help there, too. Our licensed insurance pros can get you the answers you’re looking for and get you covered — often on the same-day call. You can reach them at 844-654-7272, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (ET).
Written by
Courtney Hayes
Born and raised in the fishing port of Gloucester, MA, I grew up listening to the sea stories of local fishermen. My first job was “chum girl” on my dad’s tuna boat, where I spent my formative years covered in fish guts. Since then, I’ve worked as a researcher, blogger, and writer for documentary films. When not at work, you can find me surfing the cold waters of the North Atlantic or searching for warmer waves around the world.
Courtney writes on a number of topics such as risk assessment, starting a small business, and financial resources.
This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.