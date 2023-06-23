What Does it Mean to be Green in Business? Five Small Business Sustainability Initiatives

Environmentally Friendly Business Tips

How are companies becoming more sustainable? There are countless ways for companies to go green, both big and small. But for small business owners who may not be working with a lot of extra capital to invest in grand-scale sustainability efforts and corporate green initiatives, starting with a few simple changes may be the best option. For small business owners just getting started, here are some easy ways to go green.

1. Switch to environmentally friendly office supplies.

Running an office or operating any brick-and-mortar business often involves single-use stationery and supplies. If your small business can’t run without sticky notes or it flies through printer ink faster than you can restock it, try looking for alternatives that can offset the waste.

One easy way is to look for products made from recycled materials. You can find paper, pens, and even copier ink cartridges made from post-consumer materials at most office supply stores.

2. Get involved with green events and organizations.

Charities and volunteer opportunities geared toward promoting sustainability can be great ways to support a good cause while getting your community and employees involved. Be on the lookout for local nonprofits. If they’re hosting events, see how your small business can help.

Can’t find any events locally? Try hosting your own for your team. Company-sponsored highway cleanups or tree planting can be great “go green” activities for employees.

3. Adopt energy-efficient habits.

Electricity can get pricey when you’re running a small business. All the more reason to seek out energy-saving solutions. Consider swapping out your incandescent light bulbs for LED — they use less electricity and typically last longer.

Make sure you’re turning off unnecessary lights and appliances when you’re not in the room. Unplug electronics, chargers, and power strips when they’re not in use. You can even install motion sensors that automatically shut off the lights when no one is around.

If your location gets decent sun exposure during the day, try relying more on natural light when you can. These environmentally friendly business practices will not only support your efforts to go green — they’ll help your wallet as well.

4. Try going paperless.

… or at least use less paper. It’s true that not every small business can easily ditch paper products completely. But making small, incremental changes to reduce paper use can make a big impact.

Switch to a digital filing system, and keep documents secure using cloud storage. Switch to recycled paper, and commit to double-sided printing whenever possible. In addition to being more earth-friendly, it’s also more cost-effective.

5. Look for eco-friendly packaging alternatives.

Packaging. It’s typically single-use and won’t biodegrade over time. Customers usually toss it and never think about it again. So why not try finding a more sustainable solution? Ditch the styrofoam and opt for using recycled paper, cardboard, or even vegetable-based packing peanuts. If you ship products, avoid plastic shipping bags if possible, and use paper sleeves instead.

You also can get creative with it! Scrap fabric is a great option for packaging hand-made items. Use it to make decorative bags for artisan goods like soaps and candles. You can even make bows and ribbons with it. The unique variety of colors and patterns will help make your products stand out.