What Does it Mean to be Green in Business? Five Small Business Sustainability Initiatives

26 June 2023
Growing up, my family reused everything possible. We had a cleaned-out plastic container to collect food scraps in and used those scraps as compost in the garden. We held onto jam jars to use for food storage. If something could be used again, my family would find a way for it.
While sustainability might not have been at the front of our minds, avoiding waste definitely was. Many households have their own eco-friendly practices in place. But what about the workplace? Are there ways to go green at work? Read on to learn more about sustainability, and how it can work for your small business.
Sustainability has become a hot topic in recent years. The pressure — and the motivation — to go green is at an all-time high. So what does being green mean for small businesses? In the professional world, going green means taking steps to make your business more environmentally conscious. Here are some examples of how companies are going green:
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Consumers looking to support more eco-friendly businesses should look for two things:
Why are companies becoming more sustainable? Going green is more than just a way to help the environment. It also can work to your advantage, for both your finances and your small business’s brand.
Some notable incentives for businesses to go green are the potential tax benefits that come with it. Both federal and state governments offer select tax breaks for businesses making moves toward sustainability. These benefits will vary by state, but some common tax breaks include:
We recommend that you consult with a tax professional or an accountant to understand the tax benefits that may be available for your business when filing your business taxes.
In addition to the potential tax benefits, deciding to make your small business sustainable may qualify you for grants to help fund your eco-friendly improvements. Available grants aim to fund all types of green business initiatives, such as switching to alternative energy to public health outreach. The Green Business Bureau (GBB) is a great resource for finding grants for your small business.
You also can become certified as green. This process includes having a scorecard to keep track of your green initiatives and offers a selection of additional improvements you can implement. Your company gets points for each eco-friendly business practice you complete. Once you’ve earned enough points and validated your business’s sustainability efforts, you may be eligible for certification. What makes a GBB certification so special? Well …
Eco-friendly business owners have the opportunity to use their sustainability status to market their products and services. A 2020 survey revealed that 78% of U.S. consumers value having a sustainable lifestyle, and 60% indicated that they’re willing to pay extra for a product with packaging that is more environmentally friendly. This tells us that sustainability is a consideration for many consumers.
Offering eco-friendly products and having a verified green certification will help make your small business stand out from the pack. Many consumers are eager to adopt sustainable practices, and being able to promote your business’s green initiatives will increase its appeal.
How are companies becoming more sustainable? There are countless ways for companies to go green, both big and small. But for small business owners who may not be working with a lot of extra capital to invest in grand-scale sustainability efforts and corporate green initiatives, starting with a few simple changes may be the best option. For small business owners just getting started, here are some easy ways to go green.
Running an office or operating any brick-and-mortar business often involves single-use stationery and supplies. If your small business can’t run without sticky notes or it flies through printer ink faster than you can restock it, try looking for alternatives that can offset the waste.
One easy way is to look for products made from recycled materials. You can find paper, pens, and even copier ink cartridges made from post-consumer materials at most office supply stores.
Charities and volunteer opportunities geared toward promoting sustainability can be great ways to support a good cause while getting your community and employees involved. Be on the lookout for local nonprofits. If they’re hosting events, see how your small business can help.
Can’t find any events locally? Try hosting your own for your team. Company-sponsored highway cleanups or tree planting can be great “go green” activities for employees.
Electricity can get pricey when you’re running a small business. All the more reason to seek out energy-saving solutions. Consider swapping out your incandescent light bulbs for LED — they use less electricity and typically last longer.
Make sure you’re turning off unnecessary lights and appliances when you’re not in the room. Unplug electronics, chargers, and power strips when they’re not in use. You can even install motion sensors that automatically shut off the lights when no one is around.
If your location gets decent sun exposure during the day, try relying more on natural light when you can. These environmentally friendly business practices will not only support your efforts to go green — they’ll help your wallet as well.
… or at least use less paper. It’s true that not every small business can easily ditch paper products completely. But making small, incremental changes to reduce paper use can make a big impact.
Switch to a digital filing system, and keep documents secure using cloud storage. Switch to recycled paper, and commit to double-sided printing whenever possible. In addition to being more earth-friendly, it’s also more cost-effective.
Packaging. It’s typically single-use and won’t biodegrade over time. Customers usually toss it and never think about it again. So why not try finding a more sustainable solution? Ditch the styrofoam and opt for using recycled paper, cardboard, or even vegetable-based packing peanuts. If you ship products, avoid plastic shipping bags if possible, and use paper sleeves instead.
You also can get creative with it! Scrap fabric is a great option for packaging hand-made items. Use it to make decorative bags for artisan goods like soaps and candles. You can even make bows and ribbons with it. The unique variety of colors and patterns will help make your products stand out.
Companies that are environmentally friendly — or trying to be — understand that the key to long-lasting success is keeping a step ahead of competitors. Choosing to adopt sustainable business practices takes time, effort, and funds. Many companies are willing to make the commitment because they believe it will benefit their bottom line — as well as the environment — down the road.
Many big corporations are major contributors to climate change. But some major businesses are breaking away from the pack by going green. Here are some green business examples:
Going green isn’t just for big companies. These are some eco-friendly small businesses:
No single person can reverse the impact of climate change. But your efforts aren’t in vain.
Individual actions may feel like a drop in the bucket — but enough drops will eventually lead to a full bucket. Every eco-conscious decision you make is a step in the right direction. When one business goes green, there’s a good chance that others will follow suit later. So get ahead of the curve! You can start to reap the benefits of going green by implementing sustainable business practices now. Your small business can have a big impact.
