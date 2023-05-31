TV Shows That Capture the Challenges (and Rewards) of Running a Small Business

When small business owners think of television, they're likely pondering how a commercial might boost their brand or how screens inside their store might direct customers toward the best deals. The average entrepreneur may not see television as a learning opportunity. However, they can glean countless lessons from narrative dramas and reality television shows alike.

Shows like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "The Profit" serve as master classes where highly qualified industry experts travel around the world diagnosing the problems of various struggling businesses. While fictional shows offer less real-world learning lessons, there's still something to gain from viewing the small business struggle on screen. "The Bear" provides catharsis in portraying some of the more universal challenges of running a business. Characters' decisions can be valuable guides for what to do and, better yet, what not to do in the business world.

For entrepreneurial viewers, Simply Business looked at contemporary TV and spotlighted 10 shows that communicate some of the challenges and triumphs of starting and running a small business. IMDb user rating provides context on the show's reception. Only shows with a 7.0 score or higher were considered.