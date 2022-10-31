Simply Business homepage
Vermont Professional License Reciprocity Guide

6-minute read

Vermont_License_Reciprocity@1x.png
Kristin Vegh

Kristin Vegh

31 October 2022

Known for its rustic charm and boundless natural beauty, Vermont is an idyllic place to live. But rural living is not without its challenges. The Green Mountain State is the twentieth-least densely populated state in the country.* While this might sound like the perfect environment for a quiet lifestyle, it can make operating a small business or finding work difficult.

So what is license reciprocity? In short, it’s a mutual agreement between states to allow for the transfer of a professional license. This can mean that, depending on the state and the type of license, certain requirements — such as exams or training courses — may be waived where there is a mutual agreement.

For Vermont trades that require professional licenses, having interstate reciprocity can be useful. It can help you expand your business’s clientele or make it easier for you to move out of state.

Sometimes, the reality of reciprocity is a bit more complicated. Because states have different requirements for obtaining professional licenses, it can be difficult to find ways to get the licenses transferable. For instance, what requires an application in one state may require an exam in another.

Read on to learn more about some of Vermont’s professional license reciprocity laws for some common trades.

Vermont Appraisal License Reciprocity

For licensed real estate appraisers, there are some reciprocity options in place if you wish to transfer your professional license to Vermont. There are, however, limitations.

Typically, out-of-state real estate licenses will be transferable only if both of the following conditions are met:

  1. The appraiser licensing program of the other state complies with the provisions of Vermont’s overall reciprocity requirements.
  2. The applicant holds a valid certification from a state with requirements that are equivalent or exceed the Vermont requirements.

So let’s take a look at the real estate licensing requirements in Vermont. These requirements vary slightly, depending on which type of real estate you want to appraise, but the overall expectations are similar. In order to qualify as a residential real estate appraiser, you generally need the following:

  • A completed online application with processing fee.
  • Course completion certificates for required training and education.
  • Experience forms and logs, as included in the above link.
  • Proof of college-level education. Specifics can be found here.
  • An FBI National Record Check.
  • Two or three appraiser reports.
  • Completion of the appropriate certified appraiser exam.

Vermont Electrical License Reciprocity

For out-of-state electricians, Vermont’s reciprocity requirements are similar.

If you hold a master’s or journeyman electrician’s license in another state, it may be reciprocal in Vermont. The two conditions that must be met are:

  1. The licensing requirements in the issuing state must be equal to the requirements in Vermont.
  2. The issuing state must, in turn, also offer reciprocity to other states.

Electricians who meet the requirements will not need to take an exam for licensure in Vermont.

Let’s take a look at Vermont’s electrical license requirements. In order to be licensed in Vermont, the prospective electrician must have done or do the following:

  • Graduate from a trade school or equivalent military program.
  • Have 8,000 hours of supervised work with a licensed electrician.
  • Complete 576 hours of in-class training, as well as 8,000 hours of full time work experience through an approved Vermont apprenticeship program or union based one.
  • Provide proof of 12,000 hours of relevant work experience, including signed affidavits from prior employers.

Additional experience may be needed for specialist electricians.

Do Maine and Vermont reciprocate electricians’ licenses?

If you live in another New England state and want to know if your license reciprocates in Vermont, you may be in luck. Journeyman and master’s electricians in Maine, as well as New Hampshire, are eligible for reciprocity in Vermont.

In order to take advantage of this, you must include a certified letter with your application from the previous issuing state in your application.

Vermont Nursing License Reciprocity

Vermont nursing license portability and reciprocity vary, depending on which state you’re moving to or from. While it may sound complicated, it’s actually the result of a helpful piece of legislation.

On February 1, 2022, Vermont implemented the Nurse Licensure Compact. As of that date, the NLC had been adopted in 35 states. Basically, the NLC allows nurses within those 35 states to obtain a multistate license. This allows them to work in any of the other NLC states. Those with existing Vermont nursing licenses can add the multistate specialty, and new applicants will need to specify if they want multistate capabilities at the time of application.

If you’re trying to transfer your nursing license from a state that isn’t part of the NLC, you must provide the following:

  1. A completed application with fee.
  2. License verification from the original issuing state and last state of employment as an RN.
  3. A driver’s license, passport, or other government-issued ID.
  4. A passport-style photo taken within the last six months.
  5. Your U.S. Social Security number.

Vermont Real Estate License Reciprocity

Real estate agents licensed in other states but who are looking to move to or work with clients in Vermont may be in luck. While Vermont has no reciprocity arrangements with any other state, certain exceptions may be made, depending on the case.

Unfortunately, out-of-state agents are not able to work in Vermont if the state isn’t their permanent residence. However, if an agent is moving to Vermont, whether their license will transfer over is up to the Vermont Real Estate Commission. If you are in good standing to practice and they determine that your experience and previous education are sufficient and equal to Vermont’s requirements, they may waive the required Vermont real estate exams.

So what are the Vermont real estate license requirements? Prospective agents must meet the following qualifications in order to get licensed:

  • Be at least 18 years old.
  • Be a Vermont resident.
  • Complete Vermont’s Pre-Licensing education course and pass its final exam.
  • Pass the Vermont real estate exam.
  • Locate a broker to sponsor their licensure. They’ll have to complete a Verification of Employment form.
  • Complete and submit the state’s real estate salesperson application.

Vermont Teaching License Reciprocity

If you’re moving to Vermont and wondering if your out-of-state teaching license will transfer over, there’s a good chance that it will. This is becauseVermont is part of the NASDTEC Interstate Agreement.

The NASDTEC Interstate Agreement is a collection of individual agreements signed by 47 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, the DoDEA, and Canadian provinces, allowing varying degrees of teaching license reciprocity within those states and provinces. Each participating jurisdiction may have additional requirements, but in general, it helps teachers to have greater mobility between the majority of the states.

So, how does it work in Vermont? An out-of-state licensed teacher will be eligible for licensure in Vermont. As long as the issuing state’s license was non-conditional and not expired, educators will qualify for a Level I Professional Educator’s License in Vermont.

This agreement, in Vermont’s case, also extends to school administrators, psychologists, nurses, speech language pathologists, and social workers.

Vermont Cosmetology License Reciprocity

Looking to bring your cosmetology skills to The Green Mountain State? You’re in luck.

If you already hold a cosmetology license in another state and wish to transfer it to Vermont, the state’s cosmetology board will typically grant reciprocity, provided you do the following:

  • Complete the endorsement application form found here. Submit the application with the $110 fee.
  • Have your home state supervisor fill out an affidavit of experience and upload it to the Board for verification.
  • Provide a Verification of Licensure form to verify you hold an active license in your previous state. This must show three continuous years of licensure.

For anyone curious, Vermont’s requirements for applying for a cosmetology license are:

  1. A completed online application with fee.
  2. Copy of high school diploma or GED.
  3. Evidence of sufficient training or apprenticeship. Specifics can be found here.
  4. Successful completion of both practical and written exams.

Vermont Social Work License Reciprocity

Social workers also may find that their license is transferable to Vermont under certain conditions. As with appraisers and electricians, social worker license reciprocity in Vermont is possible, but has a few stipulations.

If you hold a social work license from out of state, your license may transfer if your issuing state’s licensing requirements equal or exceed those in Vermont.

In situations where the existing license doesn’t meet those criteria, you may be eligible for what is called the “five-year rule.” This allows for Vermont reciprocity, provided the licensee meets these three criteria:

  1. They must have five years of experience working as a social worker; AND
  2. They must have worked at least 1,200 hours each of those five years; AND
  3. They must have no disciplinary actions against them.

For anyone trying to transfer their license to Vermont through either of the two methods mentioned, the following must be submitted:

* Source.

Kristin Vegh

Written by

Kristin Vegh

After several years of working in insurance while also freelance writing, I've finally found where the two interests intersect. I'm a writer with Simply Business with an insurance processing background and a love of research.

Kristin writes on a number of topics such as small business trends, license reciprocity, and BOP insurance.

