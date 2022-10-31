Known for its rustic charm and boundless natural beauty, Vermont is an idyllic place to live. But rural living is not without its challenges. The Green Mountain State is the twentieth-least densely populated state in the country.* While this might sound like the perfect environment for a quiet lifestyle, it can make operating a small business or finding work difficult.

So what is license reciprocity? In short, it’s a mutual agreement between states to allow for the transfer of a professional license. This can mean that, depending on the state and the type of license, certain requirements — such as exams or training courses — may be waived where there is a mutual agreement.

For Vermont trades that require professional licenses, having interstate reciprocity can be useful. It can help you expand your business’s clientele or make it easier for you to move out of state.

Sometimes, the reality of reciprocity is a bit more complicated. Because states have different requirements for obtaining professional licenses, it can be difficult to find ways to get the licenses transferable. For instance, what requires an application in one state may require an exam in another.

Read on to learn more about some of Vermont’s professional license reciprocity laws for some common trades.