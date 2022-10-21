How to Get into Construction as a Woman

I’m a guy. So what do I know about getting into construction as a woman? Well, I practically have a front-row seat. My fabulous girlfriend runs a plumbing supply warehouse. She works with contractors every day.

In addition, she’s an amazing handywoman. Electrical. Plumbing. Framing. Sheetrocking. Plastering. Painting. She does it all (although for the record, I would like it noted that she can’t match my skim-coating technique and talent).

Given her skills, one day I asked her why she thought more women aren’t in the construction business. Her response? “They should be.”

In this article, we’ll look at the reasons why, along with steps and tips you can follow — and the advantages you have — as a woman in the construction business.

Let’s get hammering!

Is Construction a Good Field for Women?

Absolutely. With a labor shortage in the construction trades, there is greater opportunity for women. For roughly a decade, construction industry efforts have been targeted toward recruiting more women, resulting in a 50% increase of women workers.

To help boost the percentage of women in construction, more programs are in place to support women entering the construction field, and more education is in place to change workplace attitudes. It’s not perfect, but it’s trending in the right direction.

Plus, how’s this for a data point: According to this report from McKinsey & Company, businesses with gender-diverse executive teams are 25% more likely to achieve above-average profitability.

It’s hard to argue with the results of this study. And money speaks. As the construction industry pores over the data, we may see a shift in women leadership in the industry.

Wage equality in construction.

A hot topic these days is the gender pay gap — women earning less than men for comparable work. Not so in the construction industry. It boasts one of the narrowest pay gaps.

According to the National Association of Women in Construction, women in the U.S. earn on average 81% of what men make. However, in construction, on average, women earn between 95% and 99% of what men make.

If you land a union job, even better. You’ll likely make the same amount as your male counterparts.

Growing number of resources.

More and more resources are becoming available to women in construction all across the country. Many of those resources are referenced — and linked to — further on in this article if you’d like to check them out.