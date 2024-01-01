Press & Resources

Simply Business homepage
Simply Business is more than our name. It’s how we approach small business insurance. We’re passionate about uncomplicating insurance so our customers can focus on doing what they do best —growing their businesses.

Take a look at just a few of the ways we’ve been making headlines in the news. If you’re a journalist who wants to feature Simply Business in a story, please reach out to our media contact, Jackie Dunn at [email protected].

Amazon Release logo

Simply Business Partners with Amazon to Offer Insurance to Amazon's Third-Party Sellers

PR Newswire

Simply Business Named a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance

In The News

PR Newswire

Simply Business Named Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe

Insurance Thought Leadership

How to Keep Humanity in Online Sales

Startup Nation

How to Build Word-of-Mouth Marketing Buzz for Your Business

CO— by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Hot Prospects and Social Media: The Best Hiring Strategies to Attract Top Talent

*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.

© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.