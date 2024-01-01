Insurance needed or a beauty business

It really depends on the size and type of business you own, and where you work. Simply Business offers a few different plan options—and one is sure to meet your needs. The types of beauty insurance policies we recommend are general liability insurance and professional liability insurance:

What is the purpose of cosmetology liability insurance?

Honest mistakes happen all the time, but they can turn ugly for cosmetologists. Cosmetology liability insurance protects you and your business. If a customer claims you did something wrong, liability insurance kicks in to help cover the cost of medical bills, damages, and legal fees.

Let’s face it, you never know when a chemical peel may go wrong. Like the SPF in your moisturizer, insurance coverage prevents you from getting burned.

Commercial General Liability Insurance

Whether you’re a make-up artist or perform nail care, you’ll want insurance to cover third-party accidents, damages to property, and bodily injury to a third-party. Commercial general liability (GL) insurance protects you from costs associated with these risks on a day-to-day basis. It also protects some of your beauty equipment and products if they get stolen or damaged on the job.

Without general liability coverage, you’ll have to pay for these costs. And it can add up. The average cost of a property damage or accident claim is $30,000, so it’s worth protecting yourself with insurance.

Think damage won’t happen? It’s more common than you think. Just imagine you’re at a client’s home and accidentally drop hair dye on a brand-new sofa. It’s an honest mistake, but it could cost you thousands of dollars, depending on the value of the furniture. Your customer could easily file a claim against you saying they have to purchase a new sofa.

Fortunately, if you carry GL insurance, your plan will protect you financially. It will cover the cost of purchasing a new sofa and the cost of a lawyer up to your limit.

Wondering what else general liability insurance can cover? Take a quick look: