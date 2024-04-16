A Guide to Small Business Funding

1-minute read
Whether you’re expanding a business or just starting one, a small business grant or loan can help fuel your plans.
A grant is money awarded by a government agency or private organization. Grants, such as an SBA small business grant, do not have to be repaid. However, they are often provided only for certain types of businesses or must be used for certain types of business activities.
A business loan is much like other loans where you borrow money and pay it back over time with interest. They’re often available from banks and other financial institutions, as well as organizations such as the Small Business Administration (SBA). While it’s not free money like a grant, you often have more freedom around how you can spend the money.
Whichever option you’re interested in, it’s best to have good information before making a decision. We’ve pulled together some helpful articles from our Resource Center:
Discover the best places to find small business grants, gain some tips for how to apply, and increase your chances of securing one. This is one of our most popular articles.
We walk you through easy-to-follow steps to help you apply for a small business loan. This guide also covers some alternative methods of financing, such as lines of credit, term loans, and investors.
Learn more about these special SBA government loans — funded and overseen by the Small Business Administration. We take you through the different types of 7(a) loans, the application requirements, and the process for applying.
Written by
Ed Grasso
As a 9-year-old at summer camp, I hated it — especially after being pulled screaming from the pool during the swimming competition. While this left me without an aquatic achievement patch, it also inspired the letter to my parents that got me an early release from Camp Willard. That showed me the power of writing. I’ve done my best to use it only for good ever since, such as writing helpful articles for small business owners.
Ed writes on a number of topics such as liability insurance, small business funding, and employee management.
