A Guide to Small Business Funding

Whether you’re expanding a business or just starting one, a small business grant or loan can help fuel your plans.

What is a Small Business Grant?

A grant is money awarded by a government agency or private organization. Grants, such as an SBA small business grant, do not have to be repaid. However, they are often provided only for certain types of businesses or must be used for certain types of business activities.

What is a Small Business Loan?

A business loan is much like other loans where you borrow money and pay it back over time with interest. They’re often available from banks and other financial institutions, as well as organizations such as the Small Business Administration (SBA). While it’s not free money like a grant, you often have more freedom around how you can spend the money.