Small Business 2024 Tax Deadlines — What You Need to Know

Small Business Federal Tax Deadlines in 2024

January 16, 2024

Estimated quarterly payments

Your final 2023 estimated quarterly tax payment is due by January 16, 2024. You should use Form 1040-ES, Estimated Tax for Individuals (Payment Voucher 4).

January 31, 2024

The end of January marks the deadline for issuing tax documents for your employees and contractors.

Form W-2 Deadline

If you have employees, you’ll need to file a Form W-2 for each of your employees. One copy is required to the IRS. The other copy should be sent to the employee. Both need to be sent to them by January 31, 2024 (via mail or electronically).

You can get the Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement, free from the IRS.

Form 1099-NEC Deadline

IRS Form 1099-NEC, Nonemployee Compensation, is similar to the W-2, except that it's used by independent contractors.

When is Form 1099-NEC due?

Copy A must be filed (paper or electronic version) with the IRS, and Copy B must be sent to the contractor by January 31, 2024.

Form 1099-MISC Copy B Deadline

Use this form to report payments other than nonemployee compensation made by a trade or business to others. This includes payments of at least $600 in rents, royalties, prizes, and awards.

As with the Form 1099-NEC above, Copy B must be sent to the payee by January 31, 2024.

Februrary 28, 2024

Send Form 1099-MISC Copy A to the IRS.

While you are required to send Copy B to payees by January 31, Copy A needs to be filed with the IRS by February 28 (March 31, if filing electronically). To order Copy A for filing with the IRS, go here. Click on the “Online Ordering for Employer Returns” link, follow the instructions, and the IRS will mail you the form.

Form 1096 must accompany all paper submissions.

March 15, 2024

If your business is structured as a partnership (Form 1065) or S Corp (Form 1120-S), your tax returns typically must be filed by the 15th day of the 3rd month following the end of the tax year — in this case, March 15, 2024. Please note that in years where this date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, the deadline will generally be moved to the next eligible business day.

This also is the deadline to file for an extension for S Corp and partnership tax returns.

March 31, 2024

As we mentioned above, this is the date for filing Copy A of this form with the IRS. Please be advised that this due date is for electronic filings only.

April 15, 2024

Individual and business tax returns are due

This year’s deadline for individual filers, sole proprietors, and C corporations falls on April 15, 2024, for most filers (note: businesses that do not follow a calendar tax year may have a different filing date). Due to state holidays in Maine and Massachusetts on April 15, residents in those states have until April 17 to file their Federal returns.

Estimated quarterly payments

For many taxpayers, April 15, 2024, is the deadline for filing individual income tax returns and often represents the end of the annual tax season. However, if your business pays taxes each quarter, the cycle begins anew.

Form 1040-ES, Estimated Tax for Individuals (Payment Voucher 1) must be filed with your first 2024 estimated quarterly tax payment. This form helps you calculate your estimated quarterly payment.

You may be able to qualify for Free File software from the IRS if your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less. According to the IRS, you’ll need a computer and an email address in order to get started on the Free File website.

Reporting Income or Loss as a Sole Proprietor

You’ll need to use Schedule C (Form 1040) to report income or loss from a business that you operated as a sole proprietor. The IRS considers you a business if:

Your primary purpose for engaging in the activity is for income or profit

You are involved in the activity with continuity and regularity

2024 Tax Deadline Extensions

Tax deadlines can sneak up on us. If you find yourself needing more time to complete your tax forms, you can file for an extension. While that may buy you some time, there are some important things to be aware of.

It’s more time to file, not more time to pay — Using Form 4868 gets you only more time to file your tax forms. If you owe money to the IRS, you’re required to make a payment by April 15, 2024.

It can be better to overpay — If you’re unsure regarding the amount you may owe, some filers find it a good idea to send the IRS a bit more. If, in the end, you overpay, you’ll get a refund. On the other hand, if you end up underpaying, you’ll likely have to pay interest on the additional amount you owed. A tax accountant can help you with these types of decisions.

Disaster situations

Individuals and businesses affected by tornadoes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters can be granted extensions and other tax relief from the IRS. If natural disasters have had a negative impact on you or your business, you can find out about any potential extensions or other relief on the IRS website.

C Corporation tax return deadline

April 15 is the deadline for filing C Corporation tax returns (Form 1120) for calendar year taxpayers. It’s also the deadline if you need to file for an extension (Form 7004).

State tax returns

Laws and requirements for filing taxes vary among states. You can get some quick information about your particular state here.