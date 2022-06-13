What Qualifies as a Small Business Tax Deduction?

When it comes to small business tax deductions, it can be tough to know what can and can’t be claimed.

In general, the IRS considers a business expense to be ordinary and necessary to run your small business.

Ordinary means the expense is common and standard to your business type or trade.

Necessary means the expense is helpful, and again, common to your business type or trade.

For example, if you’re a general contractor and you buy a small car as a business expense, the IRS might raise an eyebrow, as a small car is not typically considered ordinary or necessary within your industry. If, however, you purchased a truck or a work van, you’re more likely to be able to claim it as a small business tax deduction without much hassle from the IRS.

Common Small Business Tax Deductions

1. Start-up expenses.

If you launched a new business in the latest tax year, you can deduct as much as $5,000 in start-up expenses. This includes costs associated with deposits put down on utilities and leased space, creating your business website, promoting your business, hiring an attorney, and more, just as long as these costs were incurred to help get your business off the ground.

2. Home office.

Does your self-employment require you to work tucked away in a home office? Good news. You may be able to write off the business part of your home.

Other work-from-home tax deductions may include mortgage interest, insurance, utilities, repairs, maintenance, and depreciation.

A quick tip: Speak with an accountant and do careful research on this deduction first. It can get complicated quickly, and you’ll want to avoid an IRS audit.

3. Vehicles and mileage.

If you use your vehicle for work-related purposes, you can write off all costs associated with operating and maintaining it, such as gas, parking, mileage, tolls, and repairs. If you used your car partly for work and partly for personal reasons, you can deduct costs that are related only to business usage.

You can claim the mileage you use for business either by deducting the actual miles or by using the standard mileage deduction rate of 65.5 cents per mile.

4. Travel and meals.

If you head to trade shows or conferences, your travel expenses may be considered for a small business tax deduction. This can include airfare, lodging, and meals. If you’re shipping trade show materials, you may also be able to deduct these expenses.

5. Office supplies and materials.

Printer ink. Paper. Envelopes. Basically anytime you head to your local office supply store, file away that receipt. You can likely deduct these expenses, as long as they’re solely used for your business.

6. Computer hardware and software.

The Section 179 deduction covers the cost of computers, business equipment and machinery, and office furniture. There is an annual limit that’s often adjusted each year, so it’s a good idea to check with the IRS or a tax professional to see if this could apply to your business.

The IRS considers tools different from equipment. Tools are generally less expensive and include anything from hammers, to paint supplies, to mixers, and baking pans.

The general rule is small tools with a useful life of less than one year can be considered small business tax deductions. Other equipment and tools with a useful life of more than one year must be depreciated and are therefore not considered for a small business tax deduction. Remember to track and keep receipts as you purchase them.

8. Advertising, marketing, and promotions.

To attract new customers, most businesses do some type of advertising and marketing. Track your expenses related to website hosting, business cards, flyers, billboards, and sponsorships. They may be deductible.

9. Loan interest.

If you’ve taken out a loan to start your business, you may be able to deduct the interest you pay on that loan. But this applies only to a loan for your business, not a personal loan.

10. Employee wages and benefits.

If you have employees, you can deduct their wages and salaries as business tax write-offs. If you’re fortunate enough to offer your employees stellar benefits, like childcare and education assistance, you can typically write off these expenses too.

11. Insurance premiums (health, life, business, and auto).

Regardless of what type of work you do, having business insurance is usually a good idea. It can cover you if there’s an accident, health issue, property damage, lawsuit, and more. As long as your insurance is considered “ordinary and necessary,” you can deduct the cost of the premiums.

One quick note: Whether you're shopping for business insurance or you just want to see if you're getting the best price on your current insurance, our free quote comparison tool can help. Just enter a few details about your business to begin comparing policy options from some of the nation's most trusted insurance providers.